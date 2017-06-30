|
Portland’s Biggest Night of Live MMA Fights is on 7/22
Portland, OR – It doesn’t get much bigger than this. On Saturday, July 22nd the FCFF will host the EVENT OF THE SUMMER. Fight fans cannot miss “Rumble @ The Roseland 93,” featuring big names in the slammer and our best fight card of the year.
The FCFF’s “Main Event” features two top Pro Fighters: Cris “Sunshine” Williams and Dylan “The Bull” Atkinson. Williams doesn’t want to spoil his undefeated record, Atkinson brings more overall wins into the cage. Expect fireworks – the rivalry is already building on social media.
The FCFF’s Flyweight Champion will make his first Title defense attempt at Rumble @ The Roseland 93. Isiaah Garza, the FCFF’s 125-pound Champ will face Dominick Abalos in the Slammer. His brother, Ericson Abalos will be fighting for the FCFF’s Bantamweight Champion on July 22nd.
There are two FCFF Superfights on the card for Rumble 93 in the 170-pound and 145-pound divisions. Plus, a female fight between two debuting women. There is something for everyone at Rumble @ The Roseland 93.