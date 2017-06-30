Portland’s Biggest Night of Live MMA Fights is on 7/22

Portland, OR – It doesn’t get much bigger than this. On Saturday, July 22nd the FCFF will host the EVENT OF THE SUMMER. Fight fans cannot miss “Rumble @ The Roseland 93,” featuring big names in the slammer and our best fight card of the year.

The FCFF’s “Main Event” features two top Pro Fighters: Cris “Sunshine” Williams and Dylan “The Bull” Atkinson. Williams doesn’t want to spoil his undefeated record, Atkinson brings more overall wins into the cage. Expect fireworks – the rivalry is already building on social media.

The FCFF’s Flyweight Champion will make his first Title defense attempt at Rumble @ The Roseland 93. Isiaah Garza, the FCFF’s 125-pound Champ will face Dominick Abalos in the Slammer. His brother, Ericson Abalos will be fighting for the FCFF’s Bantamweight Champion on July 22nd.