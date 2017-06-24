President Mohammed Shahid to announce next two Brave CF events

This Saturday, June 24th, Brave Combat Federation president Mohammed Shahid will host a Live Video Streaming on Facebook to deliver big announcements on the future of the biggest MMA promotion in the Middle East.

The executive will take time off his busy schedule to announce, exclusively to Brave fans around the world, the next two events in the company’s calendar, which are due to take the organisation’s quest to become a global brand closer to reality.

Visits to Latin America are expected to be revealed this Saturday and fight fans will be wanting to see the surprises Mohammed Shahid has in store for the next couple of months.

In order to see what the executive has to say about the promotion’s second semester calendar, log on to Brave’s official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BraveMMAF.

Please find below the time in which the Live Stream will begin in the following countries:

United States (PDT) – 7:00 am

Bahrain – 5:00 pm

Brazil (Brasilia) – 11:00 am

India (Mumbai) – 7:30 pm

Great Britain (GMT) – 3:00 pm

Philippines – 10:00 pm

“About BraveCF®

BraveCF® is a truly global sports brand and the largest MMA event in the region. With its headquarters in the Kingdom of Bahrain, it has offices in Ireland, India, and Brazil. BraveCF® events are broadcasted around the world. KHKTV® delivers original content including exclusive live events, thousands of fights, and combat sports events on demand. Visit bravefights.com for more information.”