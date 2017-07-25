Pro Fight League Everett Pre-Fight Interview: “Fast” Eddy Ellis
Pro Fight League Everett Pre-Fight Interview: “Fast” Eddy Ellis
Published on Jul 21, 2017
An OG in the Northwest Fight game, “Fast” Eddy Ellis took some time to chat with MMAMadhouse’s @Petetorious for his Professional Fighters League (PFL)…. (formerly World Series Of Fighting) debut! In this interview, we discuss :
– Taking his PFL fight with Luiz Firmino on short notice
– Eddy’s record, how he bounced back and being overshadowed because of his past losses
– What the fight game was like back when he started
– His time on TUF16 and what he thinks about the experience looking back.
– His student Bobby McIntyre winning the CageSport Lightweight Belt
and a bunch more!
New MMAMadhouse-Affiliated Channel (PetoriousProductions)!!!! Subscribe for more interviews and content!
@Petetorious
@MMAMadhouse #SupportLocalMMA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDIZDuCW9Rs&t=46s