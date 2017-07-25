Quintanar gearing up for Brave debut, warns “Pato”: ‘I’ve got heart and experience’

After 16 professional MMA fights, Fabian Quintanar will make his Brave debut this Saturday, July 29th, on the main event of Brave 7: Untamed, in his hometown of Tijuana, Mexico. His bout against Alejandro Martínez, however, is extra special for “El Aniquilador” as he lost to “Pato” during the 3rd season of The Ultimate Fighter Latin America reality show.

While Quintanar admits he had a good relationship with Martínez during the taping of the show, he hopes to use his experience to edge his rival this time around, when a loss or a win will go to their professional records (TUF bouts are deemed as amateur).

“My relationship with Martínez was friendly. Granted, we weren’t friends, but we respected each other a lot as sportsmen and people. Nowadays, we still aren’t friends, but there is a certain camaraderie. I see my experience and heart winning this fight for me”, says Quintanar.

While “El Aniquilador” has no Brave experience under his belt, he does have 16 professional bouts against only two for “Pato”, who’s undefeated at 2-0, and has a TKO victory over Brazilian Paulo “Bananada” Silva at Brave 5: Go For Glory. However, Quintanar isn’t fazed with Martínez’s recent performances.

“We’re two people chasing the same dream. Once again, destiny has put us in front of each other. This time we’ll settle our differences inside the Brave cage. I can’t wait”, claims.

Brave 7: Untamed will be followed by the promotion’s second trip to Brazil two weeks later. On August 12th, Brave lands in Curitiba for Brave 8: The Rise of Champions, where the promotion will crown two new champions. Local hero Klidson Abreu battles undefeated prospect Timo Feucht for the Light Heavyweight title and Brave’s biggest stars will collide as Lebanon’s Mohammad Fakhreddine and Englishman Carl Booth face off for Brave’s Welterweight World Title. In November, the promotion goes back to Bahrain in great style as Brave rounds off the International Combat Week with a stacked card of its own alongside the IMMAF World Championships.

Photo credit: Mike Villalvazo/Brave CF