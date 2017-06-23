RADCLIFFE AND PIECHOTA HIT CHAMPIONSHIP WEIGHT AHEAD OF CAGE WARRIORS 85

The Cage Warriors 85 weigh-ins took place on Friday afternoon in Bournemouth as all 16 pro fighters successfully made weight ahead of their bouts on Saturday night.

The vacant Cage Warriors middleweight championship will be up for grabs as Jason Radcliffe and Oskar Piechota do battle for the 185lb title. Both men successfully made weight ahead of the title clash, with Radcliffe tipping the scales at 184.9lbs and Piechota coming in a fraction lighter, at 184.7lbs.

The co-main event will feature a battle of European lightweights, as former Royal Marine Martin Stapleton (155.5lbs) faces off against Belgium’s Donovan Desmae (154.8lbs), while the main card also sees middleweight contender Lee ‘The Butcher’ Chadwick (185.7lb) looking to book a shot against the winner of the main event when he takes on Andy Manzolo (184.2).

The main card will also see the professional debut of former IMMAF world champion Leah McCourt (145.5lbs), who makes her Cage Warriors bow against Rizlen Zouak (145.9).

And the pro main card is rounded off with a bantamweight clash between Damo Weeden (134.5) and Cameron Else (135.6).

The show, which takes place on National Armed Forces Day here in the UK, will be brought in conjunction with REORG Jiu Jitsu Foundation, a charity established by the Royal Marines to provide a platform for serving personnel and veterans to learn the art of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu as part of their recovery and to combat the challenge of mental health and physical disabilities.

“REORG Jiu Jitsu Foundation is very proud to be the chosen Charity for Cage Warriors 85,” said REORG’s founder, Colour Sergeant Sam Sheriff.

“With the event having Royal Marines fighting at the event this makes it even more memorable. We hope this will only help raise awareness of REORG and in turn help more Serving wounded and Veterans by being introduced to Jiu Jitsu.”

The main card will be televised live in the UK and Ireland on BT Sport and across Europe on Viasat, Setanta Eurasia and ELEVEN, as well as being streamed worldwide on UFC Fight Pass.

The preliminary card will be streamed exclusively live globally via the Cage Warriors Facebook page.