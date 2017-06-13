Rafael Fiziev out of ROAD FC $1 Million Tournament due to injury

For immediate release:

June 11, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces that Rafael Fiziev will not compete in the ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament because of injury.

Rafael Fiziev (4-0, Phuket Top Team) made an incredible debut performance at Xiaomi ROAD FC 039 on June 10, 2017 at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea. As the final International Trials bout, he faced Kim Seung-Yeon who looked to have a sizable reach and height advantage. Fiziev tactfully went in and pulverized Kim’s legs with kicks, battered him with body punches, and finished him off with head shots. The Kyrgyzstani did not let the fight leave the first round, where he earned a TKO at 4:25.

Unfortunately, Fiziev suffered a hand injury in the bout and was immediately sent to hospital. He was treated at Injae University Seoul Paik Hospital and diagnosed with a broken bone in his hand which will require surgery. The length of recovery will be several months. Therefore, Fiziev will not be able to compete in the opening round of the $1 Million Tournament which is scheduled for July 15 on Xiaomi ROAD FC 040.

ROAD FC wishes Rafael Fiziev a speedy and complete recovery so that he may return to the cage and put on another amazing performance for the fans.

Event: Xiaomi ROAD FC 039

Date: June 10, 2017

Place: Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Main Card

Women’s Atomweight Championship

Ham Seo-Hee def Kurobe Mina by TKO, pounding, R3 4:12

Openweight Match

Myung Hyun-Man vs Aorigele No Contest, low blow, R1

Women’s Openweight Match

Yoshiko def Chun Sun-Yoo by Submission, kimura, R1 4:47

Flyweight Match

Moon Jea-Hoon def Asakura Kai by TKO, R 2:39

International Trials Lightweight Match

Rafael Fiziev def Kim Seung-Yeon by TKO, R1 4:25

Openweight Match

Shim Yoon-Jae vs Kim Chang-Hee No Contest, accidental headbutt, R1

Young Guns 34

-80kg Catchweight Match

La In-Jae def Cha In-Ho by Unanimous Decision

Featherweight Match

Kim Se-Yeong def Lee Jeong-Yeong by Unanimous Decision

$1 Million Lightweight Tournament China Trials Finals Match

Baoyincang def Wang Mingwu by Submission, rear naked choke, R1 0:38

Women’s Atomweight Match

Arai Mika def Hong Yun-Ha by Split Decision 2:0 (Hong had 10 penalty points for missing weight)

Bantamweight Match

Kim Young-Geun def Kim Woo-Been by Submission, Armbar, Rd 1 3:10

Lightweight Match

Kim Yo-Han def Lim Byeong-Ha by Split Decision 2:1

Welterweight Match

Lee Jin-Kyu def Stuart Gooch by Split Decision 2:1

