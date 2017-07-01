Richard Odoms Wins LFA Heavyweight Title with 5th Round Submission on AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 15

After four and a half-rounds of back-and-forth action in the AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 15 main event, 42-year-old police officer and heavyweight contender Richard Odoms (13-3) caught Jared Vanderaa (5-1) in a Kimura submission to win the inaugural LFA Heavyweight Title. Check out a short video clip of the finish here.

Full highlights from tonight’s LFA 15 broadcast are available here

In another can’t-miss highlight, Dan Moret (12-3) submitted Derrick Adkins (9-4) by arm triangle choke with just one second left in the fight.

Here are the official results from AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 15

Main Event – Heavyweight Title Fight – Richard Odoms (13-3) finished Jared Vanderaa (5-1) by submission (Kimura) at 2:45 in round five

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Fight – Chris Harris (9-1) outlasted Cortez Coleman (13-8) to win by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Welterweight Fight – Braden Smith (8-1) caught Manny Meraz (9-4) in a D’Arce Choke to win by submission at 2:11 in round one.

Lightweight Fight – Dan Moret (12-3) submitted Derrick Adkins (9-4) with an arm triangle choke at 4:59 in round three.

Bantamweight Fight – Tyler Shinn (8-3) scored a split decision victory over Kendall Carnahan (5-1) (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Featherweight Fight – Justin Rader (7-2) handed Emmanuel Rivera (6-1) his first career loss, winning by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27).

Catchweight Fight (195 pounds) – Chibwikem Onyenegecha (6-0) out-struck Stephen Skoch (3-3), stopping him by TKO at 3:40 in round one.