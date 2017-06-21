RING OF COMBAT 24 – JULY 15, 2017
RING OF COMBAT 24 – JULY 15, 2017
Lou Neglia’s Ring of Combat and Dead Serious Promotions present Ring of Combat 24 on July 15th at iPlay America in Freehold, NJ. This venue is an indoor amusement park with a sport bar/restaurant with plenty of parking where the whole family can enjoy their day. Every show here has been sold out, some of the top prospects in the tristate area will be fighting on this card, this is one show you do not want to miss. Anyone interested in fighting on this card please contact Frankie Perez at 201-538-4843or register at deadseriousmma.com. Matchmaking has just started. See you all there!!