Ring of Combat and Dead Serious MMA Promotions MERGE !!!

Brooklyn, NY

Lou Neglia of Ring of Combat and Frankie Perez of Dead Serious MMA Promotions are pleased to announce that they have joined forces to promote both amateur and professional Mixed Martial Arts events.

Two of the biggest promotions in the Tri-State area have come together to put on some of the premier and storied Mixed Martial Arts events.

This combination is sure to bring bigger and better events for the benefit of both the fighters and the fans.

Lou Neglia – ” I’m very happy to have Dead Serious join Ring of Combat, they have proven to run a quality show in addition to have a passion for the sport. We will continue to help the fighters pursue their passion which has always been my goal”.

Frankie Perez – ” We are very excited and looking forward to join forces with Ring of Combat and only improving on the already outstanding product. This is a new chapter for Dead Serious and we are very honored to be part of Ring of Combat”.

Ring of Combat has promoted 59 Professional events and 23 amateurs shows. As many familiar with the industry are aware that Ring of Combat has placed 124 fighters into the UFC roster

Dead Serious in addition to their 9 kickboxing shows, 15 Pro/Am Muay Thai shows, 5 Pro/am shows have also done 25 amateur shows.