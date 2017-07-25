FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE RingTV.com, powered by Flipps Media, to stream superfight between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin live on PPV, Saturday, Sept. 16, from Las Vegas NEW YORK, NY(July 25, 2017) – RingTV.com and Flipps Media today announced a partnership to stream the most anticipated boxing showdown of the year, “Supremacy,” on Saturday night, September 16, as two-division and current Ring Magazine and lineal world middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) takes on IBF/WBA/WBC Middleweight World Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) in the 12-round main event on Mexican Independence Day. “Canelo vs. Golovkin”, presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions, will air live on www.ringtv.com Pay Per View in the United States, Mexico and Canada, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, from an already sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The PPV broadcast will be available to watch in HD, in both English and Spanish. Watch Canelo vs. Golovkin here RingTV.com will be the online programming apparatus for purchasing and viewing the “Supremacy” PPV with Flipps Media providing technology to drive the Sept. 16th event programming. “Over the past two years Golden Boy Media and Entertainment has changed how fight fans watch boxing,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “We were the first boxing promotion company to live stream fights on Facebook. We were the first to stream live on Twitter, and we have invested heavily in making sure that boxing fans can choose how they watch their favorite fighters on RingTV.com. Bringing fans across the globe Canelo vs Golovkin on a world-class platform that provides a premium viewing experience helps fulfill my vision to make boxing accessible everywhere.” “This once-in-a-lifetime boxing event continues our goal to provide top combat sports events from around the world at the highest level of digital programming,” Flipps Media COO Michael Weber said. “The Ring magazine has been known as the ‘Bible of Boxing’ since 1922. We’re proud to be partnering with RingTV.com, which has grown Ring’s powerful influence in pro boxing to a rapidly changing, increasingly younger audience, by streaming the best available boxing events and news.” “We are looking to continue the momentum of our past online pay-per-view offerings. We have proven with the Canelo vs Chavez Jr, GGG vs Jacobs, Canelo vs Liam Smith, and the Canelo vs Amir Khan online pay-per-views that fans are looking to watch these fights on their device of choice,” said Scott Tetreault, Vice President of Golden Boy Media and Entertainment “We feel that the excitement behind this fight will surpass all records of past online pay-per-views, and partnering with Flipps will bring fans the best online viewing experience possible on September 16th.” Watch Canelo vs. Golovkin press tour video here: The non-PPV undercard and other fight week programming, including the “Canelo-Golovkin” final press conference and official weigh-in, will be streamed live globally, FREE on the FITE app, available for iOS and Android devices, as well as on www.FITE.tv . (event schedule to be determined) Watch “I Am Boxing” here About Ring TV: The Ring was founded in 1922 by Nat Fleischer. The first issue, dated February 15, 1922, was 24 pages and cost 20 cents. The cover featured black and white photographs of American promoter Tex Richard and Lord Lonsdale, a British aristocrat and boxing patron. Originally located in New York City, the magazine relocated to Long Island, New York, in 1990, and then moved to suburban Pennsylvania in 1993. It is now based in Los Angeles. There have been only seven editors-in-chief in the magazine’s history. Michael Rosenthal is the current editor. The Ring began awarding championship belts in 1922. The first Ring belt was awarded to heavyweight champion Jack Dempsey, the second to flyweight champion Pancho Villa. The magazine stopped giving belts to world champions in the 1990s, but began again in 2002 when it launched its new championship policy intended to reward fighters who, by satisfying rigid criteria, can justify a claim as the true and only world champion in a given weight class. About Flipps Media: INFORMATION: www.flipps.com, www.FITE.TV Twitter: @FiteTV Flipps delivers on-demand entertainment to any nearby connected TV from your mobile device without any additional hardware. The company has offices in New York and Sofia, Bulgaria and is backed by Tim Draper, Earlybird Venture Capital, and LAUNCHub. Flipps’ patented technology immediately works with over 350+ million connected TVs and is compatible with over 7,000 manufacturer models requiring no set up, no pairing devices, no cables, no dongles and no set top box.