Robert Watley Wins the Inaugural LFA Lightweight Championship on AXS TV FIGHTS Tonight

In a battle for the inaugural LFA Lightweight Title tonight, newcomer Robert Watley (8-1) upset Thiago Moises (9-2), winning by unanimous decision in the main event on AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 17. Highlights from Watley’s victory and the rest of the action from LFA 17 are available here, presented by AXS TV FIGHTS commentators Pat Miletich and Ron Kruck from the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Additional social highlights from tonight include:

Mike Stevens (7-4) landing a combination of stikes on Hugo Prada (8-2) in the second round, which lead to his TKO victory a few moments later.

Heavyweight Boom Gordon (2-0) delivers repeated blows to Chandler Cole (2-1) just before the referee stopped the fight.

Photos for media use are available to download here (credit Greg Briley/Legacy Fighting Alliance).

Official LFA 17 Results:

Main Event – Lightweight Title Fight – Robert Watley (8-1) out-lasted Thiago Moises (9-2) to win by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45).

Co-Main Event – Catchweight Fight (140 pounds) – Tony Gravely (10-4) defeated Keith Richardson (17-9) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Catchweight Fight (160 pounds) – Mike Stevens (7-4) dominated Hugo Prada (8-2) to win by TKO (referee stoppage) at 3:47 in round two.

Heavyweight Fight – Boom Gordon (2-0) scored a TKO over Chandler Cole (2-1) due to referee stoppage at 4:25 in round one.

Featherweight Fight – John Sweeney (2-0) caught Shelton Sales (0-1) in a guillotine choke to win by technical submission at 1:57 in round one.

Lightweight Fight – Ryan Jett (4-2) out-fought Nick Rodrigues (0-1) to win by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27).