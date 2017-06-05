Rolando Dy who competed in Brave CF Mumbai to make UFC debut at Fight Night Singapore on June 17

Rolando “The Incredible” Dy (8-4-1) who fought in Brave Combat Federation at Mumbai is set to make his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night Singapore in the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 17. The 25 year old featherweight from Philippines, Rolando “The Incredible” Dy will make his UFC debut against veteran featherweight Alex “Bruce Leeroy” Caceres at Fight Night Singapore. Rolando is the son of boxing legend Rolando Navette.

Caceres was originally scheduled to take on Wang Guan, but the due to injury Wang was forced to pull out of the event. Rolando filled in for the role in quick notice. Previously Rolando Dy had faced Nelson Paes from India at Brave 5: Go for Glory held at Mumbai. The fight was declared as a no contest due to an accidental head clash injuring both the fighters.

Dy is well versed in Boxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai and wrestling. He joins the fight card along with six other fighters from Asia. “The Stun Gun” Dong Hyun Kim, former champion Takanori “The Fireball Kid” Gomi and rising Japanese MMA superstar Ulka Sasaki are also featured in the fight card. The event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium is the second fight night in Singapore by the global promotion. The main event will see Holly Holm fight Bethe Correia in the women’s bantamweight category.

