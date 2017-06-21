Rumble 93 is Bursting with Talent – Two Champs Return, Two Superfights and Pro Fight Main Event

FCFF Lights up the Slammer on July 22 at Rumble 93 The FCFF’s “Rumble @ The Roseland 93” event just got bigger – another FCFF Superfight has been added to the fight card. There will be two FCFF Championship Bouts, two FCFF Superfights and a smok’n Pro Fight between Cris “Sunshine” Williams and Dylan “The Bull” Atkinson.Tickets online at Cascade Tickets. On Saturday, July 22nd the FCFF will welcome back two Champions: Isiaah Garza (Flyweight) and Abdul Kamara (Bantamweight) . The two FCFF Champions will face the Abalos brothers (Dominick and Ericson) in the Slammer! The newly added 170-pound Superfight brings back another great FCFF warrior: Saul Gallegos-Ruiz. Ruiz is the FCFF’s former Welterweight Champion from Rumble 87. Ruiz lost his title at Rumble 88 and is looking to move one step closer in regaining his belt. FCFF Seeking Champions The FCFF has two weight divisions with unclaimed championship belts: The Light Heavyweight and Super Heavyweigh Division. Click here to see the FCFF’s Champions page. More on facebook!