Rumble 93 is Bursting with Talent – Two Champs Return, Two Superfights and Pro Fight Main Event

By on
unnamed

Rumble 93 is Bursting with Talent – Two Champs Return, Two Superfights and Pro Fight Main Event
FIGHT TALK: eNews from the FCFF
Quick Links
 

 

 
Disclaimer
All fights are subject to change without notice.
FCFF Lights up the Slammer on July 22 at Rumble 93

 

The FCFF’s “Rumble @ The Roseland 93” event just got bigger – another FCFF Superfight has been added to the fight card. There will be two FCFF Championship Bouts, two FCFF Superfights and a smok’n Pro Fight between Cris “Sunshine” Williams and Dylan “The Bull” Atkinson.Tickets online at Cascade Tickets.

 

On Saturday, July 22nd the FCFF will welcome back two Champions: Isiaah Garza (Flyweight) and Abdul Kamara (Bantamweight) . The two FCFF Champions will face the Abalos brothers (Dominick and Ericson) in the Slammer!

 

 

The newly added 170-pound Superfight brings back another great FCFF warrior: Saul Gallegos-Ruiz. Ruiz is the FCFF’s former Welterweight Champion from Rumble 87. Ruiz lost his title at Rumble 88 and is looking to move one step closer in regaining his belt.

 

 

 

FCFF Seeking Champions 

 

The FCFF has two weight divisions with unclaimed championship belts: The Light Heavyweight and Super Heavyweigh Division. Click here to see the FCFF’s Champions page.

 
About the FCFF
The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected mixed martial arts promotions company. It’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” was established in 2001 at Roseland theater in downtown Portland. The FCFF has grown across the state, hosting events from Pendleton, Oregon to the Coast. Most recently, the FCFF has established the “Battle at the Mountain” series in partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino. The FCFF has been featured countless times across the MMA media landscape including being called the ‘golden gloves of MMA’ by Inside MMA, a nationally broadcast commentary sports program. 

MMA Gear

No Comments Yet.

Leave a comment