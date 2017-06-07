Rumble On The Water Show This Saturday

|
SAVE $10 Per Ticket For Opening Night Of
RUMBLE ON THE WATER 1
Roy Englebrecht Promotions in association with the Queen Mary presents RUMBLE ON THE WATER the first ever Mixed Martial Arts show held at the magnificent Queen Mary in Long Beach this Saturday night,
June 10th.
And fans can save $10 off a $45 ticket when they go to www.queenmary.com
and use promo code RUMBLE 10
.
Doors open at 6pm for the big 10 bout show with all the action getting underway at 7pm.
Plus two female bouts are also scheduled for the action packed night with a spectacular view of the majestic Queen Mary as a backdrop for Rumble On The Water!
vs