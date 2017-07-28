Sam Ramiro injured, out of bout against Jimmy Harbison at Brave 7: Untamed

Welterweight Sam Ramiro has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Jimmy Harbison at Brave 7: Untamed, officials announced today. He suffered a knee injury and has been deemed unfit to fight at the promotion’s first ever Mexican event, set to take place this Saturday, July 29th, in Tijuana.

Ramiro was going to make his promotional debut in his home country and was set to take a grappling veteran and jiu-jitsu world champion at brown belt level in Harbison, who trains out of Alliance MMA, home of former MMA world champions Dominick Cruz and Phil Davis.

The Brave 7: Untamed card continues with 10 exciting bouts culminating in a main event of epic proportions as the biggest rematch in Mexican MMA takes place. Alejandro “Pato” Martínez looks to get his second Brave win against an old foe in Fabian “El Aniquilador” Quintanar. They first fought during the third season of The Ultimate Fighter Latin America reality show. “Pato” took home a close split decision, but now they meet again with their records on the line.

Two weeks later, the promotion goes back to Brazil as Brave 8: The Rise of Champions will crown two new divisional kings. At Light Heavyweight, local hero Klidson Abreu takes on German prospect Timo Feucht for the 93 kg. title. In the co-main event, two of Brave’s biggest stars are set to collide with Lebanon’s Mohammad Fakhreddine battling Englishman Carl Booth for the inaugural Welterweight belt.

Updated Brave 7: Untamed fight card:

Main card:

Lightweight: Alejandro Martínez x Fabian Quintanar

Lightweight: Chris Padilla x Ivan Castillo

Featherweight: Andrew Lagdaan x Pablo Sabori

Bantamweight: Antonio Duarte x Hector Valenzuela

Welterweight: Hassan Fakhreddine x Rodrigo Reyes

Preliminary card:

Bantamweight: Ernesto Galán x Marco Beristain

Featherweight: Irving Hernández x Kevin Amador

Featherweight: Benny Pineda x Victor Tirado

Catchweight (140 lbs/63,5 kg): Eduardo Alvarado x Daniel Rincón

Featherweight: Saul Cabrera x Jose Salazar