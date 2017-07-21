Saturday is Fight Night at the Roseland Theater

The FCFF’s Rumble @ The Roseland 93 event is THIS SATURDAY on July 22nd and things are really heating up! This fight card features rivalries, new blood, second chances, and crucial match-ups for many fighters looking to climb the ranks. The FCFF is only days away from setting up the 25-foot steel cage, known to fight fans as “The Slammer” for an epic night of fights including a 145-pound Pro Fight, Flyweight Championship, two Superfights, and a powerhouse undercard featuring a female fight. Doors open on Saturday (7/22) at 6pm, fights begin at 7pm.

Oregon Sports News Article Zeroed in on Anticipation of Rumble 93.

Excerpt from David Golden’s July 20th Oregon Sports News article: The FCFF Brings Back the Pros for Rumble @ The Roseland 93

“The anticipation is heavy in the fight community for this card. The lovers and haters of the brash “Sunshine” Williams have been vocal about their feelings while the supporters of “The Bull” Atkinson have showed a quiet confidence since the bout was signed. Who wins this one?” – David Golden

Friday Weigh ins at Bridge City Fight Shop

FCFF fight fans are encouraged to attend the official weigh ins for Rumble @ The Roseland 93 at Bridge City Fight Shop on Friday, July 21st at 7pm. All the fighters will be in attendance as they attempt to make weight for Saturday’s (7/22) event for the Oregon State Athletic Commission.

FB Event: Rumble @ The Roseland 93, Presented by the FCFF.

About the FCFF

The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected mixed martial arts promotions company. It’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” was established in 2001 at Roseland theater in downtown Portland. The FCFF has grown across the state, hosting events from Pendleton, Oregon to the Coast. Most recently, the FCFF has established the “Battle at the Mountain” series in partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino. The FCFF has been featured countless times across the MMA media landscape including being called the ‘golden gloves of MMA’ by Inside MMA, a nationally broadcast commentary sports program.