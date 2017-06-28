Sensational heavyweight showdown announced for “M-1 Challenge 81: Battle in the Mountains 6” Sergei Kharitonov vs. Geronimo Dos Santos

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia ( June 28, 2017 – M-1 Global has announced a sensational heavyweight shodeown between two International stars, Sergei “The Paratrooper” Kharitonov and Geronimo “Mondragon” Dos Santos, at the July 22ndM-1 Challenge 81: Battle in the Mountains 6, to be held in the Republic of Ingushetia.

The international MMA event will coincide with the 25th anniversary celebration of the Republic of Ingushetia.

The M-1 Challenge bantamweight championship fight between defending champion Pavel Vitruk (14-2-0), and interim titlist Movsar Evloev (7-0, M-1: 7-0) had been previously announced for M-1 Challenge 81.

The two giant heavyweights fighting on the card are each world ranked by Fightmatrix, both preferring early endings as they have 40 combined knockouts. This exciting duel is a fitting addition for such a grand tournament like M-1 Challenge 81: The Battle of the Mountains 6.

Russian strongman Kharitonov (24-6-0, M-1: 4-0-0) is coming off a devastating, one-punch knockout of American Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou in the opening round of their main event fight, June 15 in China, at M-1 Challenge 80. Kharitonov (pictured below on right vs. Kenny Garner) has stopped 15 of his 24 victims to date.

The fifth-highest rated Brazilian heavyweight in world ranking, Santos (39-18-0, M-1: 0-0-0) looks like a frightening bodybuilder, displaying 290-pounds of cut muscle on his 6′ 3″ frame. In his 57 pro MMA fights around the world, he has 39 victories, 25 coming by knockout. Although this will be his M-1 debut, Santos has fought several times in Russia, reaching the final of the Ahmat Grand Prix, where he lost to Zelimkhan Umievu. Last December, he dropped a unanimous decision to Evgeny Erokhin at MFP: Cup of the Eastern Borders 2. Santos is returning once again to Russia on July 22 to take on an MMA monster in Kharitonov, hoping to defy the legendary Russian mixed martial artist.

Additional fights will soon be announced

