FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Sergei Kharitonov puts Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou To sleep in opening round Ivan Buchinger retains M-1 Challenge featherweight title OFFICIAL M-1 CHALLENGE 80 RESULTS HARBIN, China ( June 16, 2017 ) – MMA heavyweight star Sergei Kharitonov continued his dominance in M-1 Global competition, knocking out Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou midway through the opening round of last night’s M-1 Challenge 80 main event, held in Harbin, China. Cameroon-native Sokoudjou (18-8-0, M-1: 0-1-0), fighting out of the United States, was nailed on the chin by a straight right thrown by Kharitonov (25-6-0, M-1: 4-0-0), who immediately jumped on top of his fallen foe, firing two more powerful hammer-punches to the head, until the referee halted the action. But it really was a classic one-punch KO by Kharitonov, who remains undefeated in M-1 Global competition at 4-0-0. Checkout this one-punch KO or go here to view: https://m1global.tv/news/m1_ challenge_80_kharitonov_vs_ sokoudjou_event_results/ M-1 Challenge featherweight champion Ivan “Buki” Buchinger (32-5-0, M-1: 7-1-0), of Slovakia, successfully defended his title, submitting Russian challenger Timur Nagibin (9-3-0, M-1: 5-2-0) in round three via a rear naked choke. German featherweight Sascha Sharman (13-3-0, M-1: 1-1-0) did the same to his opponent, Musu “Iron King” Nuertiebieke (7-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), of China, except Sharman finished the show at the 1:03 mark of the opening round. Australian welterweight Corey “Major” Nelson (18-6-2, M-1: 0-0-1) and Alexander “Iron Capture” Butenko (43-12-1, M-1: 9-2-1) fought to a three-round majority-draw, while Russian featherweight Mikhail Korobov (11-3-1, M-1: 1-2-1) also used a rear naked choke to submit Asirkebai Jinensibieke (12-5-0, M-1: 0-1-0) in the first round. On the preliminary card, Russian middleweight Artem Kazbanov (8-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Chinese welterweight Kuerbanjiang Tuluosibake (2-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0) and Russian lightweight Adam Tsurov (7-5-0, M-1: 6-2-0) all won three-round unanimous decisions, respectively, against Nosherwan “Savage” Khanzada (3-4-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Ukrainian Makim “Mad Max: Melnik (3-4-0, M-1: 1-2-0) and previously undefeated Fu Kangkang (4-1-1, M-1: 0-1-0), of China. Brazilian light heavyweight Carlos “Cachorrao” Edueardo (16-4-0, M-1: 2-0-0) stopped previously undefeated German, Rene Hoppe (7-1-0, M-1: 2-1-0), in the first round on the advice of the doctor. Georgian bantamweight Ivbragim Navruzov (4-0-1, M-1: 1-0-1) took a three-round split decision from Huyixibai Huyixibai (14-5-0, M-1: 0-1-0), of China. Once again, M-1 Global promoted a true international event as the 20 competing athletes represented 10 different countries: Russia, United States, Slovakia, Germany, Brazil, Australia, Ukraine, Pakistan, Georgia and China. Complete results below: OFFICIAL RESULTS (all winners listed first) MAIN CARD MAIN EVENT – HEAVYWEIGHTS Sergei Kharitonov (25-6-0, M-1: 4-0-0), Russia KO1 (Punches – 2:39 ) Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou (18-8-0, M-1: 0-1-0), USA M-1 CHALLENGE FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSIP Ivan Buchinger (32-5-0, M-1: 7-1-0), Slovakia WSUB3 (Rear Naked Choke – 3:24 ) Timur Nagibin (9-3-0, M-1: 5-2-0), Russia (Buchinger retains M-1 Challenge featherweight title) FEATHERWEIGHTS Sascha Sharma (13-2-0, M-1: 1-1-0), Germany WSUB1 (Rear Naked Choke – 1:03 ) Muso Nuertiebieke (7-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), China WELTERWEIGHTS Alexander Butenko (43-12-1, M-1: 9-2-1), Ukraine D3 Corey Nelson (18-6-2, M-1: 0-0-1), Australia FEATHERWEIGHTS Mikhail Korobov (11-2-1, M-1: 1-2-1), Russia WSUB1 (Rear Naked Choke – 1:18 ) Asirkebai Jinensibieke (12-5-0, M-1: 0-1-0), China PRELIMINARY CARD LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS Carlos Eduardo (16-4-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Brazil WTKO1 (Doctor Stoppage – 1:06 ) Rene Hoppe (7-0-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Germany MIDDLEWEIGHTS Arten Kazbanov (8-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia WDEC3 Nosherwan Khanzada (3-4-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Pakistan BANTAMWEIGHTS Ibragim Navruzov (4-0-1, M-1: 1-0-1), Georgia WDEC3 Huyixibai Huyixibai (14-5-0, M-1: 0-1-0), China WELTERWEIGHTS Kuerbanjiang Tuluosibake (2-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0, China WDEC3 Makim Melnik (3-4-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Ukraine LIGHTWEIGHTS Adam Tsurov (7-5-0, M-1: 6-2-0), Russia WDEC3 Fu Kangkang (4-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), China INFORMATION: www.M1Global.tv www.mixfight.ru www.wmmaa.org Twitter & Instagram: @M1GlobalNews @VFinkelchtein @M1Global Facebook: www.facebook.com/M-1- GlobalNews ABOUT M-1 GLOBAL: Founded in 1997, M-1 Global has established itself in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) as the premier entity for discovering and developing the world’s next-generation of superstar fighters. Founded in 1997, M-1 Global has established itself in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) as the premier entity for discovering and developing the world's next-generation of superstar fighters. With its office in St Petersburg, Russia, the M-1 brand has staged more than 200 events worldwide, including M-1 Selection, M-1 Challenge, M-1 Global and M-1 Global HWGP events, in addition to co-promoting Strikeforce events and M-1 Global on the U.S. network, Showtime. 