“Smile” premiers: Film captures Brave champ Elias Boudegzdame’s rise to stardom

“Smile” premiers: Film captures Brave champ Elias Boudegzdame’s rise to stardom

Elias “Smile” Boudegzdame made history at Brave 4, when he defeated Masio Fullen and was crowned the first ever Brave champion, and his life story is the subject of Brave Films’s first ever feature. “Smile” is now available on Youtube, exclusively on Brave’s official channel at youtube.com/BraveMMAF.

Directed by Loyed Oppen, “Smile” was filmed in Montpellier (France) and Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates). The story follows Boudegzdame on his journey from contender to world champion as he reflects on his mixed martial arts career and what it means to be a Brave titleholder.

During the days leading up to his historic performance, “Smile” lets Brave Films in on his daily routine as he prepares for the fight of his life, in Montpellier, where he lives with his family, .

The film also takes a closer look at the champion’s upbringing and relies on testimonials by some of Elias’s family members, such as his mother and brother, Amine Boudegzdame, the champ’s main sparring partner and major inspiration.

“Smile” captures an exclusive angle as the drama unfolds when Boudegzdame almost gets knocked out by Fullen, but is able to come back and secure a title-winning submission, rounding up a historic performance with the first ever Brave belt around his waist.

“About BraveCF®

BraveCF® is a truly global sports brand and the largest MMA event in the region. With its headquarters in the Kingdom of Bahrain, it has offices in Ireland, India, and Brazil. BraveCF® events are broadcasted around the world. KHKTV® delivers original content including exclusive live events, thousands of fights, and combat sports events on demand. Visit bravefights.com for more information.”