Southern Showdown Boxing Championships Results
Southern Showdown **Bout Sheet** (12 fights)
July 8th in Searcy, Arkansas
White County Fairgrounds.
** Fights Subject To Change**
HR Baker will be ring side reporting all the nights action.
Jarvis Shepard-Dallas, TX. (1)
VS.
Raymond Johnson-Shreveport, LA
157 lbs
Carlos Villa-elpaso, TX. (2)
VS.
Aaron Anderson-Memphis, TN
147 lbs
“Lil Tyson” Andrew Goodrich
VS. 147 lbs (3)
Bobby Watson
“Rude Dog” Rudy Mcglothlin
VS. 190 lbs (4)
“WarCat” Alfonso Williams
“The Hitman” Ethan Clark
VS. 122 lbs (5)
Bryan Jacobs
“The Dog” Kamiin Stone
VS. 130 lbs (6)
“Giant Slayer” Jerry lor
Oscar Valdez- Batesville, AR
VS. 147 lbs (7)
Joshlune Jackson- Tyler, TX
Demarcus “little rock” Layton
VS. 154 lbs (8)
Brian McClure – Hugo, OK
Terry Chatwood- Little rock, AR
VS. 147 lbs (9)
Willie Miller- Fort Worth, TX
Skyler Thompson – Conway, AR
VS. 192 lbs (10)
Jayln Anthony- Forrest City, AR
Cole McClure- Rogers, AR
VS. 144 lbs (11)
DeAngelo Alcorn – Searcy, AR
“The Assassin” Koven Randolph
VS. Heavyweight (12)
“Teddy” Deshawn Fowler