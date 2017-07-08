Southern Showdown Boxing Championships Results

Southern Showdown **Bout Sheet** (12 fights)

July 8th in Searcy, Arkansas

White County Fairgrounds.

Jarvis Shepard-Dallas, TX. (1)

VS.

Raymond Johnson-Shreveport, LA

157 lbs

Carlos Villa-elpaso, TX. (2)

VS.

Aaron Anderson-Memphis, TN

147 lbs

“Lil Tyson” Andrew Goodrich

VS. 147 lbs (3)

Bobby Watson

“Rude Dog” Rudy Mcglothlin

VS. 190 lbs (4)

“WarCat” Alfonso Williams

“The Hitman” Ethan Clark

VS. 122 lbs (5)

Bryan Jacobs

“The Dog” Kamiin Stone

VS. 130 lbs (6)

“Giant Slayer” Jerry lor

Oscar Valdez- Batesville, AR

VS. 147 lbs (7)

Joshlune Jackson- Tyler, TX

Demarcus “little rock” Layton

VS. 154 lbs (8)

Brian McClure – Hugo, OK

Terry Chatwood- Little rock, AR

VS. 147 lbs (9)

Willie Miller- Fort Worth, TX

Skyler Thompson – Conway, AR

VS. 192 lbs (10)

Jayln Anthony- Forrest City, AR

Cole McClure- Rogers, AR

VS. 144 lbs (11)

DeAngelo Alcorn – Searcy, AR

“The Assassin” Koven Randolph

VS. Heavyweight (12)

“Teddy” Deshawn Fowler