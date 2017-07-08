Southern Showdown Boxing Championships Results

Southern Showdown Boxing Championships Results

Southern Showdown **Bout Sheet** (12 fights)

July 8th in Searcy, Arkansas

White County Fairgrounds.

Jarvis Shepard-Dallas, TX. (1)

VS.

Raymond Johnson-Shreveport, LA

157 lbs

Johnson defs Shepard via TKO/Ref/Stoppage/1st Rd/@2:27

Carlos Villa-elpaso, TX. (2)

VS.

Aaron Anderson-Memphis, TN

147 lbs

Villa defs Anderson via Unanimous Decision

“Lil Tyson” Andrew Goodrich

VS. 147 lbs (3)

Bobby Watson

Goodrich defs Watson via Unanimous Decision

“Rude Dog” Rudy Mcglothlin

VS. 190 lbs (4)

“WarCat” Alfonso Williams

McGlothlin defs Williams via TKO/Dr Stoppage/2nd Rd/@2:14

“The Hitman” Ethan Clark

VS. 122 lbs (5)

Barry Dudley

Clark defs Dudley via TKO/Ref Stoppage/2nd Rd/@2:16

“The Dog” Kamiin Stone

VS. 130 lbs (6)

“Giant Slayer” Jerry lor

Lor defs Stone via TKO/Ref Stoppage/1st Rd/@2:15

Oscar Valdez- Batesville, AR

VS. 147 lbs (7)

Joshlune Jackson- Tyler, TX

Valdez defs Jackson via Unanimous Decision

Demarcus “little rock” Layton

VS. 154 lbs (8)

Brian McClure – Hugo, OK

Layton defs McClure via TKO/Ref Stoppage/3rd Rd/@2:48

Terry Chatwood- Little rock, AR

VS. 147 lbs (9)

Willie Miller- Fort Worth, TX

Chatwood defs Miller via TKO/Ref Stoppage/1st Rd/@2:47

Skyler Thompson – Conway, AR

VS. 192 lbs (10)

Jayln Anthony- Forrest City, AR

Thompson defs Anthony via TKO/Ref/Stoppage/1st Rd/@2:14

Cole McClure- Rogers, AR

VS. 144 lbs (11)

DeAngelo Alcorn – Searcy, AR

McClure defs Alcorn via KO/1st Rd/@2:49

“The Assassin” Koven Randolph

VS. Heavyweight (12)

“Teddy” Deshawn Fowler

Randolph defs Fowler via Unanimous Decision