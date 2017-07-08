Southern Showdown Boxing Championships Results
Southern Showdown **Bout Sheet** (12 fights)
July 8th in Searcy, Arkansas
White County Fairgrounds.
Jarvis Shepard-Dallas, TX. (1)
VS.
Raymond Johnson-Shreveport, LA
157 lbs
Johnson defs Shepard via TKO/Ref/Stoppage/1st Rd/@2:27
Carlos Villa-elpaso, TX. (2)
VS.
Aaron Anderson-Memphis, TN
147 lbs
Villa defs Anderson via Unanimous Decision
“Lil Tyson” Andrew Goodrich
VS. 147 lbs (3)
Bobby Watson
Goodrich defs Watson via Unanimous Decision
“Rude Dog” Rudy Mcglothlin
VS. 190 lbs (4)
“WarCat” Alfonso Williams
McGlothlin defs Williams via TKO/Dr Stoppage/2nd Rd/@2:14
“The Hitman” Ethan Clark
VS. 122 lbs (5)
Barry Dudley
Clark defs Dudley via TKO/Ref Stoppage/2nd Rd/@2:16
“The Dog” Kamiin Stone
VS. 130 lbs (6)
“Giant Slayer” Jerry lor
Lor defs Stone via TKO/Ref Stoppage/1st Rd/@2:15
Oscar Valdez- Batesville, AR
VS. 147 lbs (7)
Joshlune Jackson- Tyler, TX
Valdez defs Jackson via Unanimous Decision
Demarcus “little rock” Layton
VS. 154 lbs (8)
Brian McClure – Hugo, OK
Layton defs McClure via TKO/Ref Stoppage/3rd Rd/@2:48
Terry Chatwood- Little rock, AR
VS. 147 lbs (9)
Willie Miller- Fort Worth, TX
Chatwood defs Miller via TKO/Ref Stoppage/1st Rd/@2:47
Skyler Thompson – Conway, AR
VS. 192 lbs (10)
Jayln Anthony- Forrest City, AR
Thompson defs Anthony via TKO/Ref/Stoppage/1st Rd/@2:14
Cole McClure- Rogers, AR
VS. 144 lbs (11)
DeAngelo Alcorn – Searcy, AR
McClure defs Alcorn via KO/1st Rd/@2:49
“The Assassin” Koven Randolph
VS. Heavyweight (12)
“Teddy” Deshawn Fowler
Randolph defs Fowler via Unanimous Decision