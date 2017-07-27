SPIKE PRESENTS AN ENCORE PRESENTATION OF BELLATOR’S BIGGEST EVENT EVER – BELLATOR NYC: SONNEN VS SILVA

Special Broadcast on Friday, July 28 from 9-11:30pm ET/PT

LOS ANGELES – From a wild and rare double-knockdown featuring an MMA icon, to a back-and-forth battle for the lightweight title fight, to an even more shocking upset of an MMA prodigy – Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva was certainly entertaining, exciting and often unpredictable.

For those who missed the Pay-Per-View telecast on June 24, Spike will present a special encore presentation of this memorable event onFriday, July 28 from 9-11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Emanating from Madison Square Garden in in the heart of New York, Bellator’s biggest fight card featured a double main event between fierce rivals Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva, while Matt Mitrione stood toe-to-toe with the iconic Fedor Emelianenko in a heavyweight showdown for the ages. In addition, two explosive title fights took place, as Douglas Lima looked to defend his welterweight crown against Lorenz Larkin and lightweight champ Michael Chandler took on the undefeated Brent Primus. Rounding out the action,Aaron Pico made his long-awaited MMA debut against Zach Freeman in a lightweight bout and Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Neiman Gracieput his skills on display against New York’s Dave Marfone.

