STAPLETON AND CHADWICK CONFIRMED FOR CAGE WARRIORS 88 IN LIVERPOOL

By on
unnamed

STAPLETON AND CHADWICK CONFIRMED FOR CAGE WARRIORS 88 IN LIVERPOOL
STAPLETON AND CHADWICK CONFIRMED FOR 
CAGE WARRIORS 88 IN LIVERPOOL
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Friday, July 28th, 2017

Two hard-charging contenders have been added to the Cage Warriors 88 fight card for October 28 in Liverpool

Two more Cage Warriors fan favourites have been added to the fight card for Cage Warriors 88 in Liverpool on October 28, and both men have their sights set on earning a world title shot.

Lightweight contender Martin ‘.50 Cal’ Stapleton will return to action at The Echo Arena looking to build momentum after picking up a unanimous decision win over Belgium’s Donovan Desmae in his last bout.

Also set for action is Liverpool’s own Lee ‘The Butcher’ Chadwick, who is charging hard towards a title shot in the Cage Warriors middleweight division.

Scouse powerhouse Chadwick’s last four wins have all come inside the first round, with his last two outings seeing the 32-year-old finish Tommy Quinn and Andy Manzolo with opening round submissions.

The pair join Cage Warriors lightweight champion Chris Fishgold, former featherweight champion Paddy Pimblett and flyweight fan favourite Molly McCann on the October 28 card.

Opponents for all five fighters will be confirmed in due course.

Tickets for the event are available via the Echo Arena website with a limited time 10% discount!

For the latest news and updates from Cage Warriors please visit CageWarriors.comand follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

www.CageWarriors.com

CAGE WARRIORS FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP is Europe’s leading and longest-running mixed martial arts promotion. An Irish-owned brand with offices in the UK & Ireland, CWFC is the sport’s fastest-growing organisation, having staged 80 events in 12 countries across three different continents since its establishment in 2002. Home to some of biggest stars of MMA’s past, present and future.

MMA Gear

No Comments Yet.

Leave a comment