STAPLETON AND CHADWICK CONFIRMED FOR

CAGE WARRIORS 88 IN LIVERPOOL

Two hard-charging contenders have been added to the Cage Warriors 88 fight card for October 28 in Liverpool

Two more Cage Warriors fan favourites have been added to the fight card for Cage Warriors 88 in Liverpool on October 28, and both men have their sights set on earning a world title shot.

Lightweight contender Martin ‘.50 Cal’ Stapleton will return to action at The Echo Arena looking to build momentum after picking up a unanimous decision win over Belgium’s Donovan Desmae in his last bout.

Also set for action is Liverpool’s own Lee ‘The Butcher’ Chadwick, who is charging hard towards a title shot in the Cage Warriors middleweight division.

Scouse powerhouse Chadwick’s last four wins have all come inside the first round, with his last two outings seeing the 32-year-old finish Tommy Quinn and Andy Manzolo with opening round submissions.

The pair join Cage Warriors lightweight champion Chris Fishgold, former featherweight champion Paddy Pimblett and flyweight fan favourite Molly McCann on the October 28 card.

Opponents for all five fighters will be confirmed in due course.

Tickets for the event are available via the Echo Arena website with a limited time 10% discount!