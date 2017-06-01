SUCKERPUNCH ENTERTAINMENT SENDS TRIO TO BATTLE IN RIO!

MMA CHAMPION MAX HOLLOWAY TO HEADLINE AT UFC 212 THIS SATURDAY

Photo credit to Jordan Rita

NEW YORK, NY – June 1, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions to build the next generation of MMA champions, announced today that three elite athletes represented by SuckerPunch Entertainment, the Company’s fighter management firm, will compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Octagon at the Junesse Arena this Saturday, June 3rd, at UFC 212 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. SuckerPunch’s Max Holloway will defend his interim UFC Featherweight Title against veteran Jose Aldo, while Middleweight knockout artist Oluwale Bamgbose will square off against Paulo Borrachinha, and Brian Kelleher will make his UFC debut against luri Alcantara.

“SuckerPunch Entertainment continues to solidify its position as one of the world’s preeminent fighter management companies, and this weekend’s action-packed fight card provides resounding validation of their dominant position in the MMA industry,” said Robert Haydak, President of Alliance MMA. “For SuckerPunch to represent a single client competing in a UFC event is a noteworthy accomplishment, sending two athletes to contend the same night is an extraordinary honor at this level, but to have three premier fighters listed on a single UFC fight card is an astonishing accomplishment, and clearly a testament to the level of devotion and professionalism the firm delivers to all the athletes they represent.”

The most influential star on the SuckerPunch roster, UFC Interim Featherweight Champion Max “Blessed” Holloway (17-3) will attempt to unify his belt against current UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo in the main event of the evening. Holloway rides a ten-fight win streak inside the Octagon, and is looking to become the first Hawaiian UFC champion, as well as tie the legendary Royce Gracie for fifth, all-time UFC consecutive wins.

Holloway adds, “I have been training for Jose Aldo since I was 17yrs old, he’s been the king of the featherweight division but his reign is over. It’s my time, this is what kings do, they invade enemy territory and take over. June 3rd I’m taking over”

Other SuckerPunch athletes currently slated to fight some of the best Brazil has to offer are New York’s Brian Kelleher making his UFC debut on the FoxSports1 prelims against Brazil’s Luri Alcantara, and Oluwale “Holy War Angel” Bamgbose (6-2) who returns after UFC Fight Night 107 when his opponent was unable to compete due to a medical clearance issue. Bamgbose is slated to fight Paulo Borrachinha on the UFC 212 pay-per-view main card.

“This is a huge weekend for Alliance MMA and SuckerPunch Entertainment,” said Managing Partner Brian Butler-Au. “Brian Kelleher finally gets to showcase his skills for MMA aficionados on the world stage, while Oluwale Bamgbose is eagerly anticipating his opportunity to entertain fight fans in a bout that promises to deliver the level of competitive intensity they crave, followed by the highlight of evening when Max Holloway will carry the entire state of Hawaii on his back as he aspires to dethrone the legendary Jose Aldo in the Brazilian’s own backyard.”

To watch UFC 212 in its entirety, tune-in live on Saturday, June 3rd to the UFC Fight Pass Prelims at 6:30 PM EDT, followed by the FS1 Prelims at 8:00 PM EDT. The pay-per-view airs at 10:00 PM EDT that evening.

