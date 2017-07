Sunday Night Fights Live with Joshua Aveles

#SNFL 119 with Sunday Night Fights Live with Joshua Aveles

This week on #SNFL we sit down with Absolute Championship Berkut – ACB fighter Joshua Aveles. Josh has conentuied his winning streak as well as cementing himself as a top fighter at Lightweight. Plus we catch up on the weeks action.

Join us Sunday at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. #SupportLocalMMA

Please check out our great sponsors

OC Fight Docs.com

Intimidation Clothing / UR FIGHT

Caliber Media

Scrap Soldier Clothing

Takedown Grapplewear

MMAmadhouse

MMA RoadHog Racing