** TARGET SET FOR TAGGART **

Contender Promotions Fight Federation announce their very first confirmed fighter to appear on Novembers bill…..

Garry Bell and his team are excited to announce that local legend and fast rising star Leif Taggart will be representing England when he makes his appearance on November 18th in Middlesbrough.

Taggart who is currently unbeaten on his Contender Promotions appearances will be fighting it out at the MEC Arena Middlesbrough, competing for the WKA K-1 World Title.

It’s not yet confirmed who Leif will be going into combat with, but rest assured with a title as big as this on the line it’s going to be no easy feat.

Stay tuned to Contender Promotions Fight Federation for all the latest details and announcements.

Tickets on sale soon priced as follows

Standing Ticket – £30

Seated Ticket – £35

VIP Table – £500 seats 10, include waitress service, table wine and snacks, fast track entry and Hostess on the evening

Executive VIP Table ( strictly 2 available ) – £700 seats 10, includes waitress service, snacks and executive VIP drinks package, closest ring side table to the action, 10 signed posters from main card fighters, hostess meet and greet with immediate seating, photo opportunity with Special Guest