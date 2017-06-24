‘THE BADDY’ IS BACK: PADDY PIMBLETT TO FIGHT AT CW88 IN OCTOBER

Cage Warriors star Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett is back and with a point to prove.

Pimblett, who rose to fame with a string of impressive victories and an infectious, larger-than-life personality, captured Cage Warriors featherweight gold in 2016 with a first-round TKO of Johnny Frachey at Cage Warriors 78.

He made a successful first defence of his belt at Cage Warriors Unplugged with a unanimous decision victory over former TUF finalist Julian Erosa, but lost his title to Bristol’s Nad Narimani at Cage Warriors 82. But now Pimblett is back and has his sights set on championship gold once more.

Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan announced Pimblett’s re-signing during the live broadcast of Cage Warriors 85 in Bournemouth, shown on BT Sport and UFC Fight Pass.

He also confirmed that Pimblett, lightweight champion Chris Fishgold and fellow Liverpudlian Molly McCann will all star on the upcoming Cage Warriors 88 card at Liverpool’s Echo Arena on Saturday October 28. Their opponents will be announced in the coming weeks.

Pimblett will be looking to bounce back after losing his title in his last outing, while Fishgold is bidding to win his championship belt outright by successfully negotiating a third straight title defence. McCann, meanwhile, will be looking to continue her momentum under the Cage Warriors banner following her impressive win over Lacey Schuckman.

Boylan said: “The whole Cage Warriors team is excited to go back Liverpool. We’ve got some really exciting fights to announce, and we’re looking to put on another huge show.

“Cage Warriors 88 promises to be even bigger than our Liverpool show in April and the biggest night in the history of Cage Warriors.”

Pimblett said: “I’m over the moon to fight again in my home town for the best fans in World. I’m back to show everyone who the Baddy is and to show people never to doubt me because I’m going to take over!”

Tickets for Cage Warriors 88 go on sale on Wednesday June 28, with a special limited-time-only offer where fans can secure their seats with a 20% discount, starting at just £24.