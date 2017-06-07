

THE BREAKDOWN by Chris Gregory: Fedor vs Matt Mitrione

I have been involved in combat sports for several years and I feel like the fight between ‘The Last Emperor’ and ‘Meathead’ is going to play out like this…

The opening bell sounds, Fedor is cool and calm with Russia supporting him. He knows something about his Russian friends that we don’t. He has drank Vodka with Vladimir Putin. He moves forward, every hardcore fan is on the edge of their seat. We all want to see the old Fedor from the Pride FC era. Red, White, and Blue flags are waving on front porches all over the United States. Little kids are running down the street with their mini flags while their All-American parents BBQ, drink Bud Light, and talk how great America is with Trump as President.

Anyway, back to the fight. Fedor and Mitrione stand toe to toe, Fedor gets dropped, the fans are stunned to see one of the Greatest in the World go down to the canvas. Matt moves forward looking to finish Fedor off with ground and pound strikes. Fedor thinks “man, I wish I had that nuke right now” and something about that thought helps him clear the cobwebs. Matt gets a little anxious and Fedor grabs his arm, rips it off, and takes it back to Russia. Fedor puts on his famous sweater, instead of the shirt with 17 unpaid sponsors and returns to Vladimir Putin with open arms.

Now, we can all forget what just happened and watch ‘The American Gangster’ Chael Sonnen put an All-American beat down on Wanderlei Silva in the Bellator NYC Main Event!

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs Silva, headlined by the long-awaited fight between two of the biggest names in mixed martial arts history,Chael Sonnen (29-15-1) and Wanderlei Silva (35-12-1, 1 NC). Emanating from the legendary Madison Square in New York City, the mecca of combat sports, this blockbuster event includes a heavyweight bought between Russian icon Fedor Emelianenko and hard-hitting Matt Mitrione along with two championship bouts including Douglas Lima (28-6) defending his 170-pound strap against Lorenz Larkin (18-5, 1 NC) and current lightweight champion Michael Chandler (16-3) putting his world title on the line against the undefeated Brent Primus (7-0).