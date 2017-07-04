THE NEW MODERN LOGO REVEALED!!

THE NEW MODERN LOGO REVEALED!!! In 2009 Garry Bell began a journey that he had always dreamt of but understood, it was risky as he was new to the promoting game.

After 8 solid years of building the brand Garry and his team have decided that the famous brand logo was in need of a little face lift. Although a complete brand change wasn’t what Contender Promotions needed, it was more of a modern take on the fighting industry that is taking the world by storm.

Today, the update has been finalized, and the new logo is ready to take center stage.

Contender Promotions – Fight Federation