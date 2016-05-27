The Return of the Nightmare
The Return of the Nightmare
Artur Rofi, after a two year hiatus from the professional mixed martial arts circuit, makes his long awaited return to the octagon. In this documentary, you get an inside look inside the mind of “The Albanian Nightmare” one of the top fighters at his weight class on the east coast as he made his return at XCC 24, as he competes in a 4-man tournament in which the winner receives a contract to the UFC.
Artur has one of the biggest hearts of any athlete that I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing, including a number of professional football players. He is someone who dedicates himself to his craft but also to the people in his life. Even in this experience telling Artur’s story I know that we have created a special bond. I truly believe in his abilities and he will certainly be one of the biggest names in MMA within a few years
For more information on Artur, the best place is to friend him on Facebook “Artur Rofi”
Documentary Credits:
Producer/Director: Craig Gorbunoff
Director of Photography/Editor: Jarrett Strenner
Camera Operators: Mike Sheehan, Avery Federico
Craig Gorbunoff “This project was so special to me especially being a former martial artist myself. I earned my 4th degree black belt in taekwondo before i stopped training a few years ago”
Please check out Craig Gorbunoff at his website www.craiggorbunoff.com and follow him at @cgorbs94
Whatever came of Artur? He won his last fight and then radio silence. His only loss is to Rick Glenn (who trains at a much better camp and is in the UFC). He also beat Brian Kelleher, who is making his UFC debut @ 212 this Saturday
I wish I knew. Really liked that cat