There comes the 2nd edition of Dojo Fights! “Dojo Fights 2: Submission Tournament” is held on July 8 at Coliseo Aldo Chamochumbi Magdalena.

With the participation of the best exponents of jiu jitsu, grappling and luta livre national.

Will be 16 fighters, two preliminary fights, a homer and an octagonal. After an auspicious debut last April 8 at the Autodromo La Chutana, Dojo Fights Promotions, developer dedicated to producing contact sports events in Peru, it presents its second edition. “Dojo Fights 2: Submission Tournament” is a tournament of submission that will include the participation of the best exponents of jiu jitsu, grappling and luta livre moment, bringing together 14 schools in the capital. This second edition will be held on Saturday 8th July between 3 pm and 8 pm on the premises of the Coliseum Aldo Chamochumbi of Magdalena del Mar, prime location for its modern infrastructure and excellent location. The tournament consists of an octagonal in medium (83.9 kg) and advanced level, a square in lightweight (70.3 kg) and advanced level, and two preliminary fights intermediate weight category. All tournament matches will be governed by the rules of the ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship, one of the most prestigious invitational championships submission world. Fights Dojo has called many of the best exponents of the martial arts of the time. Preliminary fights will be in intermediate category and will face Alfonso Estrada against Jorge “Makinita” Figueroa and a female fight to be defined in the coming days. The co – main event will be run in lightweight which will include: César Cordero “Fantom” Huerto Diego “Akita”, Jorge Enciso and Pablo Noriega. The star of the evening will be the octagonal middleweight with the participation Alejandro Tolmos, Angello Capelletti, Bruno Momeni, Efrain Palomino, Franco Alva, Joaquín Torres, Roger “Jacare” Rodriguez and Sebastián Cortés. The draw for the Keys on Wednesday , July 5th will be held at the Dragon Barranco from 9pm, with the presence of the fighters, their academies, press and public who wants to join us . Attractive billboard, arriving by Reebok, Kia, the Municipality of Magdalena and Vanna Couch, brings together young and experienced time values fighters deserve. After the event, the public is invited to “NIGHT FIGHTS DOJO” in The Dragon Barranco, where you will see on the big screen with the UFC 213 main event world title of Peruvian Valentina Shevchenko against Amanda Nunes. Showing the entrance to Dojo Fights 2 admission to The Dragon for free. Tickets Dojo Fights 2: Submission Tournament are sold in S / 50 (fifty soles) and can find in the store Pochos 161 Bolivar Street Fights in Miraflores through Facebook page MMA Fusion, through App Joinnus inbox or writing by the Dojo Facebook page Fights. Accreditations Press

The presence of our friends in the press is very important to spread the sport in the country. We invite you to be part of the event: to be accredited, just have to the following link We invite you to be part of the event: to be accredited, just have to the following link https://goo.gl/gIUa5N and we will contact to confirm your accreditation.