Thunder Fight prepares to hold one of the biggest National MMA fight

Since the Thunder Fight organization announced the possibility of holding the match between Mauricio Facção and Flávio Alvaro the fight fans followed a show of provocations and promises coming from the two athletes. Among provocative videos and publications, the expectation increased to watch this fight and finally we enter the fight week, one of the most awaited in the current national scenario. Next Friday, March 04, Mauricio Facção and Flavio Alvaro will face each other in the main event of the Thunder Fight: Special Edition, which will be held at the Mané Garrincha Gymnasium, in São Paulo, starting at 7pm.

Throughout his 12-year career, Flavio Alvaro has won 49 career victories and only ten defeats, a significant number for an MMA athlete in Brazil and around the world. In the first edition of Thunder Fight, Flavio defeated Ermesson “Legal” by technical knockout right in the initial round and after almost three years, returns to the event and intends to keep the writing, for that it counts on his great moment in the career, coming from 8 victories in Sequence and unbeaten since 2013.

The miner Mauricio Faccao is indeed a show man. It has always been able to draw attention to its combats through provocative videos and publications, and this is how one of the biggest rivalries in the current scenario has been created. For the fight against Flavio, Facção was overcome by making videos full of provocative productions and publications, especially mentioning the age factor of his opponent. However, not only the provocations live the miner. Throughout his career he has always faced great names and is preparing to carry out his 25th fight in his professional career, seeking his 14th victory.

ANDRÉ MOTOCA AND GUIDO SANTOS FACE THE ROOSTERS ‘BELT

The co-main event of Friday’s special edition of Thunder Fight also deserves attention. Motocross champion André Motoca returns to the Thunder cage to make his first defense of the belt and beyond the hard task of beating Guido Santos, Motoca tries to accomplish something unheard of: to be the first champion of the event to defend his throne. So far there have been three opportunities in which the champion of some category tried to defend his title and in none left winner.

Motoca won his belt in the fifth edition of the Thunder by beating Junior Maranhão. Owner of a very tight set of ground will have his first great test in this area, since Guido Santos is also accustomed to finish, in addition Guido has the excellent moment of 4 victories inside the event and hopes to maintain the great phase crowning with the belt Of the category.

The special edition of Thunder Fight takes place on August 4, Friday, starting at 7:00 pm at the Mané Garrincha Gymnasium in São Paulo. Tickets are still on sale with card athletes and also online through the digital box office website. See below all the fights of the event so far.

THUNDER FIGHT: SPECIAL EDITION

August 4, at the Mané Garrincha Gymnasium in São Paulo – SP

CARD OF EVENT

Flavio Alvaro vs Mauricio Faction

André Motoca vs Guido Santos

Sapo Capoeira vs Cicero Gardenal

João Paulo vs Felipe Buakaw

Moacir Rocha vs Marcus Vinicius

Max Macabro vs Danilo Adreani

Gloria de Paula vs Ariane Sorriso

CARD PRELIMINAR

Isaac Silva vs Leonardo Buakaw

Altamiro de Jesus vs Vinicius Gaspar

Michael de Oliveira vs Tonhão Nardoni

CARD AMADOR

Jessi Vander vs. Mohamed Said

Thiago Terra Nova vs. Willian Batista