TITLE FIGHTERS MAKE WEIGHT AHEAD OF BANTAMWEIGHT SHOWDOWN AT CAGE WARRIORS 84

Bantamweight title fighters Nathaniel Wood and Marko Kovacevic both successfully hit championship weight on Thursday’s weigh-ins ahead of their world title fight at Cage Warriors 84.

Indigo at The O2 will play host to the event, as London’s Wood bids to become the first Londoner to capture Cage Warriors gold, with Swiss submission ace Kovacevic standing in his way.

While Kovacevic arrived on weight at 134.6lbs, Wood’s initial visit to the scales saw him half a pound over the 135lb championship limit. But he later returned to the scales at 134.6 to make their title fight official.

The light-heavyweight co-main event saw both Norman Paraisy and Kenneth Bergh hit their mark. Bergh weighed in at 204.9lbs, with Paraisy coming in noticeably light, tipping the scales at 197.6lbs.

And, as you’d expect from a pair of veteran campaigners, both Brad Wheeler (169.5lbs) and Matt Inman (170.3lbs) had no issues on the scale as they made their welterweight clash official.

The final main card fights Tom Green (154.3lbs) vs Alexander Jacobsen (154.8lbs) and Craig White (169.7lbs) vs Håkon Foss (169.9lbs) were also locked in after all four men made weight.

Nineteen of the 20 active fighters made weight with no problems, with bantamweight Bryan Creighton (136.8) unable to make the 136lb limit on his second attempt. His fight with Darren O’Gorman will still go ahead as a catchweight contest, and will kick off the night’s action at Indigo at The O2.

Unfortunately, due to Bola Omoyele and Marcus Paul failing to be medically cleared earlier in the day, their respective bouts against Lee Chadwick and Martyn Harris have been removed from the fight card.