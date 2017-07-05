Trio of former UFC fighters to debut at Brave’s Mexico and Brazil cards

Brave Combat Federation has announced the signing of Pablo “Gallo Negro” Sabori, who’s best known for his stint on the third season of The Ultimate Fighter Latin America. The Featherweight is expected to make his promotional debut on July 29th , at Brave 7: Untamed in Tijuana, where he trains at Entram Gym. Brave Combat Federation has announced the signing of Pablo “Gallo Negro” Sabori, who’s best known for his stint on the third season of The Ultimate Fighter Latin America. The Featherweight is expected to make his promotional debut on, at Brave 7: Untamed in Tijuana, where he trains at Entram Gym.

With a professional record of six wins and four losses, “Gallo Negro” is another TUF alum who will fight at Brave 7, as headliners Fabian “El Aniquilador” Quintanar and Alejandro “Pato” Martínez face off in a rematch of their first encounter, which happened during TUF Latin America 3.

Also signed on to the Brave roster is Bantamweight Antonio Duarte. Sabori’s teammate at Entram Gym, “El Tigre” has fought for other international promotions such as Bellator and Affliction and is expected to debut in Tijuana as well. His opponent will be announced in the coming days.

Brave 8 update



While the Brave 7: Untamed card is stacking up, the organization is also looking forward to coming back to Brazil for Brave 8: The Rise of Champions. Two former UFC fighters have been added to the roster and will debut on August 12th , in Curitiba: Wagner “Wagnão” Silva and Wendell “Negão” Oliveira.

Middleweight “Wagnão” is coming off three straight wins and looks to shake up Brave’s 84 kg. division, while Wendell “Negão” will add even more to the already stacked Welterweight division. Their opponents will be announced in the next few weeks.