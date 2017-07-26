Two Main Card Bouts Added to Bellator 183 on Sept. 23 in San Jose

July 25, 2017

EXPLOSIVE WELTERWEIGHT BOUT PITTING PAUL DALEY AGAINST LORENZ LARKIN ADDED TO BELLATOR 183 ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 IN SAN JOSE

LIGHTWEIGHT MATCHUP PITTING UNDEFEATED ADAM PICCOLOTTI AGAINST GOITI YAMAUCHI ALSO ADDED TO MAIN CARD

LOS ANGELES – An exciting welterweight contest between British slugger Paul Daley (39-15-2) and California’s Lorenz Larkin (18-6, 1 NC), as well as a compelling lightweight bout pitting Adam Piccolotti (9-0) against Goiti Yamauchi(21-3) have been added to Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull on Saturday, September 23 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

That evening, SAP Center in San Jose will also play host to Bellator Kickboxing 7, which features a welterweight world title main event with current champ Karim Ghajji (97-13-1) set to defend his title against Raymond Daniels (11-3).

Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull will be broadcast live and free on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App. Bellator Kickboxing 7: Ghajji vs. Daniels will air on SPIKE immediately following Bellator 184: Dantas vs. Caldwell on October 6. Tickets for the event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

A veteran of 56 professional fights, Paul “Semtex” Daley will look to once again showcase his explosive and dangerous power against Lorenz Larkin. With nine of his last 10 wins coming by way of knockout, including an emphatic flying knee KO against Brennan Ward at Bellator 170 in January, Daley will look to re-establish himself as a top contender in Bellator’s stacked welterweight division with a win on September 23.

Larkin enters the bout against Daley with an equally impressive arsenal of strikes and power. With 11 of 18 wins coming by way of knockout, the Riverside, Calif. native comes into the event following a must-see title bout against Douglas Lima at Bellator NYC in June, a fight that marked “The Monsoon’s” promotional debut. With marquee wins over Robbie Lawler, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny to his name, Larkin will look to add Paul Daley to his long list of defeats on his way to reaffirming his status as the division’s top contender.

Fighting out of Half Moon Bay, Calif., Piccolotti will enter the cage for the first time in 2017 following his unanimous decision victory overBrandon Girtz last Novemberat Bellator 165. The 28-year-old lightweight began his professional career on the regional MMA scene where he collected four consecutive victories, including a trio of finishes before joining forces with the Viacom-owned promotion. “AP” has continued his success with Bellator MMA, earning five straight wins over competitors in the stacked lightweight division, including three submission finishes.

Coming off a win against Valeriu Mircea at Bellator 168, the 24-year-old Yamauchi, who trains out of Anjo, Japan, will continue his run in the lightweight division after making the jump to 155-pounds in 2016. In his career, the Yamauchi has an incredible 17 submission victories among his 21 career victories and holds wins against Ryan Couture, Isao Kobayashi and Mike Richman.

Updated Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull Fight Card

Lightweight Main Event: Benson Henderson (24-7) vs. Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (17-8)

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Roy Nelson (23-14) vs. Javy Ayala (10-5)

Welterweight Main Card Bout: Paul Daley (39-15-2) vs. Lorenz Larkin (18-6, 1 NC)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Adam Piccolotti (9-0) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (21-3)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Aaron Pico (0-1) vs. TBA

Updated Bellator Kickboxing 7: Ghajji vs. Daniels Fight Card

Welterweight Kickboxing World Title Main Event: Karim Ghajji (97-13-1) vs. Raymond Daniels (11-3)

