Two new champions are crowned at Batalha MMA 6

Two new champions are crowned at Batalha MMA 6

The Battle MMA landed on the 27th of May, in the city of Osasco to hold the sixth edition of the event and who went to the gym José Liberatti can see one of the best editions of the event. With an even better structure than the already presented above, the event was also highlighted by carried out fighting. In all, 14 fights, set two new champions and several knockouts and submissions. The Battle MMA back in business on Saturday, June 10 in Santa Isabel, São Paulo, with the seventh edition.

In the main event bout, the then champion Duda Sales put his reign into play facing Isaias Simões and athletes have provided a real show for the audience. After an excellent performance Isaiah managed to overcome Duda Sales in the jury decision and become the new champion of the event-cocks weights. In the co-main event, Wagner Luiz, the Wagnão surpassed Fabrício Pit Bull and became the first heavyweight champion of the organization.

Another highlight on a night full of great fights, was the fight between the young promises and Vinicius Marcos Dunda Barqueta who made a three-round war of much striking and overcoming. At the end, the judges’ decision, Vinicius Barqueta came out the winner of the fight.

The Battle MMA back on June 10 in the town of Santa Isabel more belts up for grabs. Check out the full results of the sixth edition of the event:

MMA CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE 6

Gym José Liberatti, Osasco – SP

CARD EVENT

Isaias Simões won Duda Sales by the jury decision

Wagnão Luiz won Fabricio Pitbull by TKO in the first round

Uyran Hamton won Alex Sledgehammer via submission (arm lock) in the first round

Vinicius Barqueta won Marcos Dunga by unanimous decision

Gisele Moreira won Dani Cunha by TKO in the first round

Marcelo Matias won Adriano Korean by TKO in the third round

Daiane Torquato won Arielle Souza by TKO in the third round

Martin Farley won Michel Oliveira split decision of the jury

Arthur Leandro won Patricio Silva by TKO in the first round

Felpe Piccoli won Evandro Lima by TKO in the first round

Olavo Monange Rogério Souza won by TKO in the first round

Thiago Luiz Guerreiro Shark won by submission (Guillotine) in the first round

Thiago TKS won Wesley Constantino by unanimous decision

Hugo Paiva won José Basílio by unanimous decision

Dois novos campeões são destaque na noite de MMA do Batalha MMA 6

O Batalha MMA desembarcou, no dia 27 de maio, na cidade de Osasco para realizar a sexta edição do evento e quem foi até o Ginásio José Liberatti pode ver uma das melhores edições do evento. Com uma estrutura ainda melhor do que a já apresentada anteriormente, o evento também foi destaque pelos combates realizados. Ao todo foram 14 lutas, dois novos campeões definidos e diversos nocautes e finalizações. O Batalha MMA volta à ativa neste sábado, dia 10 de junho em Santa Isabel, interior paulista, com a sétima edição.

Na luta principal do evento, o então campeão Duda Sales colocou seu reinado em jogo encarando Isaias Simões e os atletas proporcionaram um verdadeiro show para o público presente. Após uma excelente atuação Isaias conseguiu superar Duda Sales na decisão dos jurados e tornar-se o novo campeão dos pesos-galos do evento. Já na luta co-principal, Wagner Luiz, o Wagnão, superou Fabrício Pit Bull e se tornou o primeiro campeão meio-pesado da organização.

Outro destaque em uma noite repleta de grandes lutas, foi o combate entre as jovens promessas Marcos Dunda e Vinicius Barqueta que fizeram uma guerra de três rounds de muita trocação e superação. Ao final, na decisão dos jurados, Vinicius Barqueta saiu vencedor do combate.

O Batalha MMA volta no dia 10 de junho, na cidade de Santa Isabel com mais cinturões em disputa. Confira abaixo o resultado completo da sexta edição do evento:

BATALHA MMA CHAMPIONSHIP 6

Ginásio José Liberatti, Osasco – SP

CARD DO EVENTO

Isaias Simões venceu Duda Sales por decisão dos jurados

Wagnão Luiz venceu Fabricio Pitbull por nocaute técnico no primeiro round

Uyran Presuntinho venceu Alex Marreta por finalização (arm lock) no primeiro round

Vinicius Barqueta venceu Marcos Dunga por decisão unânime dos jurados

Gisele Moreira venceu Dani Cunha por nocaute técnico no primeiro round

Marcelo Matias venceu Adriano Korean por nocaute técnico no terceiro round

Daiane Torquato venceu Arielle Souza por nocaute técnico no terceiro round

Martin Farley venceu Michel Oliveira por decisão dividida dos jurados

Arthur Leandro venceu Patricio Silva por nocaute técnico no primeiro round

Felpe Piccoli venceu Evandro Lima por nocaute técnico no primeiro round

Olavo Monange venceu Rogério Souza por nocaute técnico no primeiro round

Thiago Tubarão venceu Luiz Guerreiro por finalização (Guilhotina) no primeiro round

Thiago TKS venceu Wesley Constantino por decisão unânime dos jurados

Hugo Paiva venceu José Basílio por decisão unânime dos jurados