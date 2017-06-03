UFC’s Zak Cummings brings Professional Combat Sports to Springfield, Missouri on Friday, June 16th

UFC’s Zak Cummings is a fighter, gym owner, coach, and now he can add promoter to the list. Springfield native Zak Cummings has teamed up with seasoned MMA veteran Brian Green to bring Professional combat sports to Springfield, Missouri. The event will take place on Friday, June 16th at the Mediacom Ice Park in Downtown Springfield, Missouri. Ozarks Combat League’s Inaugural event will feature Invicta Fighting Championships veteran Miranda Maverick. Maverick is on a 2 fight win streak inside the Invicta FC cage and will be facing off with Mandy Polk and looking to get a huge win in front of her fans in Springfield, Missouri.

Ozarks Combat League will feature Mixed Martial Arts in the cage and Boxing in the ring. It’s great to see an established professional fighter like Zak Cummings, who started his career training and fighting in Springfield bring quality combat sports back to the area. There has always been amateur events in the area but now local fighters in Southwest Missouri have more options once they decide to turn pro.

For more information about the fight card visit www.OzarksCombatLeague.com

Zak Cummings will be joining MMAMadhouse.com’s The Yet to be Named MMA Show on Thursday. Stay Tuned.