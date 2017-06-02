Undefeated Challenger vs Undefeated Champion set for Walkout FC 7: High Octane

Undefeated Challenger Zach Scroggin (3-0) is set to face Undefeated Walkout FC Middleweight Champion Joseph Carriker (9-0) at Walkout FC 7: High Octane on Saturday, August 12th at the Joplin Memorial Hall in Joplin, Missouri.

Joseph Carriker has proven that he is one of the best amateur Middleweights in the United States and is currently Ranked #1 in the Midwest by Tapology.com. He defended his title for the 3rd time when he faced Austin Crist at Walkout FC 6: Night of Champions and will be looking to continue his dominance inside the cage against Zach Scroggin. Carriker has finished 8 out of his 9 opponents. MMAMadhouse.com’s Chris Gregory caught up with Joseph Carriker after his recent victory and Carriker stated that he set a goal when he started training at Joplin Brotherhood that he wanted to improve to 10-0 before making his pro debut.

There’s not a lot of amateurs willing to fight Joseph Carriker and the best options in the Midwest are Zach Scroggin, Toma Walton, and Ben Elmore. Zach Scroggin was in attendance at WFC 6 and watched his teammate take a loss to Joseph Carriker, he immediately asked for the fight. Zach Scroggin is 3-0 and has submitted all his opponents in Round 1. His coaches Zak Bucia, Kelvin Tiller, and Shanon Woodward believe that he has what it takes to hand Carriker his first loss. His coach and Bellator vet Kelvin Tiller said “I think it’s a great fight. Zach is really skilled and he trains with 2 of the best pros in the Midwest. Carriker is obviously good but Zach has been training hard and he wanted this fight right after Carriker beat Austin. This fight is the biggest of his ammy career and he’ll be more than ready.”

Don’t miss these top amateur Middleweights square off at Walkout FC 7: High Octane on Saturday, August 12th at the Joplin Memorial Hall in Joplin, Missouri.

Get your tickets to “High Octane” at Walkout FC.com, Threads, or contact your favortie local fighters.

Walkout Fighting Championship is a PRO/AM Mixed Martial Arts promotion providing opportunities for fighters from the Midwest. WFC currently holds events in Independence, Kansas and Joplin, Missouri.