Undefeated Movsar Evloev
New M-1 Challenge Bantamweight Champion
 
Sergei Kharitonov defeats Geronimo Dos Santos
 
Joe Riggs wins M-1 Global debut
 
M-1 CHALLENGE 81 RESULTS

INGUSHETIA, Russia (July 23, 2017 – Undefeated Movsar Evloev is the new M-1 Challenge bantamweight champion after he defeated defending champion Pavel Vitruk in the M-1 Challenge 81: Battle in the Mountains 6 main event, last night in the Republic of Ingushetia.

The international MMA event – fighters represented 11 different countries — coincided with the 25th anniversary celebration of the Republic of Ingushetia.
(L-R) — M-1 Global promoter Vadim Finkelchtein &
new M-1 Challenge bantamweight champion Movsar Evloev.

Evloev (8-0-0, M-1: 8-0-0), who was the interim M-1 Challenge bantamweight champion, is a Russian fighter whose entire pro career has been in M-1 Global competition. Last night, he won a five-round decision over defending M-1 Challenge bantamweight titlist Vitruk (14-3-0, M-1: 8-3-0), the Ukrainian-born fighter who fights out of Russia.
Movsar Eloev (R) defeated Pavel Vitruk
In the co-featured event, Russian heavyweight star Sergei “The Paratrooper” Kharitonov (26-6-0, M-1: 5-0-0) continued his M-1 dominance, using an ankle lock to force Brazilian veteran Geronimo “Mondragon” Dos Santos (39-19-0, M-1: 0-1-0) into a submission.
Sergei Kharitonov (R) was too much for Geronimo Dos Santos

American middleweight Joe “Diesel” Riggs (44-17-0, M-1: 1-0-0), fighting out of Phoenix (AZ), won his M-1 debut in impressive fashion, using his ground-and-pound attack for powerful third-round knockout of Russian Samoilov (19-11-1, M-1: 10-6-0).

The M-1 debut of Canadian welterweight Spencer “Judge” Jebb (12-6-0, M-1: 0-1-0) wasn’t successful as Russian Ingishhan Ozdoev (5-3-0, M-1: 4-3-0) used a spinning wheel kick to KO Jebb midway through the opening round.

In the main card opening fight, Brazilian heavyweight Kleber “Orgulho” Raimundo Silva (14-7-0, M-1: 1-0-0) won a three-round decision over Konstantin “Lacplesis” Gluhuv (31-17-0, M-1: 2-6-0), of Latvia.

On the preliminary card, Russian welterweight Khamzat Sakalov (7-2-0, M-1: 6-0-0) took a decision from French welterweight Charles-Henri Tchoungui (9-6-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Kazakhstan bantamweight Arman Ashimov (9-2-1, M-1: 1-0-0) punched out previously undefeated Russian Gadzhimurad Aliev (6-1-0, M-1: 1-1-0) in the second round, and unbeaten Russian welterweight used knees and punches to stop SpaniardAlberto Vargas (4-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0) in the first round.

Georgian light heavyweight Giga Kukhalashvile (7-3-0, M-1: 1-0-0) knocked out previously unbeaten Nurbek Islailov (3-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), of Kyrgyzstan, in the first round on punches, while Russian welterweight Movsar Bokov (2-1-0, 2-1-0) took out Ukrainian Igor Onoprienko (1-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0) with punches in the opening round.

Russian lightweight Alik Albogahiev (3-0-0, M-1: 3-0-0) and Georgian welterweightAmiran Gogoladze (4-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0) both used first-round, rear naked choke holds to defeat their respective opponents, Russian Filip Narizhny (6-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0) and Russian Ibrahim Sagov (1-1-0, M-1: 1-1-0).

Complete results below:

MAIN CARD
MAIN EVENT – M-1 CHALLENGE BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Movsar Evloev (8-0-0, M-1: 8-0-0), Russia
WDEC5
Pavel Vitruk (14-3-0, M-1: 8-3-0), Russia
(Evloev won M-1 Challenge bantamweight title)
HEAVYWEIGHTS
Sergei Kharitonov (26-6-0, M-1: 5-0-0), Russia
WSUB1 (2:13 – ankle lock)
Geronimo Dos Santos (39-19-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Brazil
MIDDLEWEIGHTS
Joe Riggs (44-17-0, M-1: 1-0-0), USA
WTKO3 (0:24 – punches)
Dmitry Samoilov (19-11-1, M-1: 10-6-0), Russia
WELTERWEIGHTS
Ingiskhan Ozdoev (5-3-0, M-1: 4-3-0), Russia
WKO1 (2:25 – spinning wheel kick)
Spencer Jebb (12-6-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Canada
HEAVYWEIGHTS
Kleber Raimundo Silva (14-7-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Brazil
WDEC3
Konstantin Gluhuv (31-17-0, M-1: 2-6-0), Latvia
PRELIMINARY CARD
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS
Giga Kukhalashvili (8-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Georgia
WTKO/KO1 (0:59 – punches)
Nurbek Islailov (3-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Kyrgyzstan
WELTERWEIGHTS
Khamzat Sakalov (6-3-0, M-1: 6-0-0), Russia
WDEC3
Charles-Henri Tchoungui (9-6-1, M-1: 0-1-0), France
Akhmadkhan Ozdoev (4-0-0, M-1: 4-0-0), Russia
WTKO1 (2:45 – knees & punches)
Alberto Vargas (4-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Spain
Movsar Bokov (2-1-0, M-1: 2-1-0), Russia
WTKO1 (3:43 – punches)
Igor Onoprienko (1-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0, Ukraine
Amiram Gogoladze (4-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Georgia
WSUB1 (0:53 – rear naked choke)
Ibrahim Sagov (1-1-0, M-1: 1-1-0), Russia
LIGHTWEIGHTS
Alik Albogahiev (2-0-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Russia
WSUB1 (1:36 – rear naked choke)
Filip Narizhni (6-3-0, M-1: 0-0-0), Russia
BANTAMWEIGHTS
Arman Ashimov (9-2-1, M-1: 1-0-0), Kazakhstan
WKO2 (1:08 – punch)
Gadzhimurad Aliev (6-1-0, M-1: 1-1-0), Russia
INFORMATION:

M-1 Challenge 82: August 5, 2017 in Helsinki, Finland
ABOUT M-1 GLOBAL: Founded in 1997, M-1 Global has established itself in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) as the premier entity for discovering and developing the world’s next-generation of superstar fighters. With its office in St Petersburg, Russia, the M-1 brand has staged more than 200 events worldwide, including M-1 Selection, M-1 Challenge, M-1 Global and M-1 Global HWGP events, in addition to co-promoting Strikeforce events and M-1 Global on the U.S. network, Showtime. Captivating live, television and broadband audiences with its superior production values and match-ups, M-1 Global events have featured some of the sport’s top names, including legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko, Andrei Arlovski, Gegard Mousasi, Alistair Overeem, Keith Jardine, Ben Rothwell, Melvin Manhoef, Sergei Kharitonov, Aleksander Emelianenko, Roman Zentsov, Yushin Okami, Mike Pyle, Denis Kang, Martin Kampmann, Amar Suloev, Chalid Arrab and Stephan Struve. 2017 has been another sensational year of world-class competition, featuring a full calendar of Challenge events, fueled by a talent-rich contention system ranking M-1 Global Champions among the greatest fighters in the sport.
 
ABOUT M-1GLOBAL.TVEnjoy MMA action now in high definition brought to you byM-1Global.tv, offering only the best fights from M-1 Global and other MMA organizations. M-1Global.tv is a great platform developed specifically to bring together the most exhaustive fight video database. It also provides an easy and intuitive interface, helping everyone to start using the platform in no time while avoiding any spoilers. Besides watching the past fights on demand at any time convenient to the customer, viewers are able to enjoy the action LIVE, all available to M-1Global.tv users through a low-priced month to month digital subscription. Your world of action. Anytime!

