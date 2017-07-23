Undefeated Movsar Evloev New M-1 Challenge Bantamweight Champion, Sergei Kharitonov defeats Geronimo Dos Santos, Joe Riggs wins M-1 Global debut



INGUSHETIA, Russia ( July 23, 2017 – Undefeated Movsar Evloev is the new M-1 Challenge bantamweight champion after he defeated defending champion Pavel Vitruk in the M-1 Challenge 81: Battle in the Mountains 6 main event, last night in the Republic of Ingushetia. INGUSHETIA, Russia (– Undefeatedis the new M-1 Challenge bantamweight champion after he defeated defending championin themain event, last night in the Republic of Ingushetia.

th anniversary celebration of the Republic of Ingushetia. (L-R) — M-1 Global promoter Vadim Finkelchtein &

new M-1 Challenge bantamweight champion Movsar Evloev. The international MMA event – fighters represented 11 different countries — coincided with the 25anniversary celebration of the Republic of Ingushetia. Evloev (8-0-0, M-1: 8-0-0), who was the interim M-1 Challenge bantamweight champion, is a Russian fighter whose entire pro career has been in M-1 Global competition. Last night, he won a five-round decision over defending M-1 Challenge bantamweight titlist Vitruk (14-3-0, M-1: 8-3-0), the Ukrainian-born fighter who fights out of Russia. Movsar Eloev (R) defeated Pavel Vitruk

Sergei “The Paratrooper” Kharitonov (26-6-0, M-1: 5-0-0) continued his M-1 dominance, using an ankle lock to force Brazilian veteran Geronimo “Mondragon” Dos Santos (39-19-0, M-1: 0-1-0) into a submission. Sergei Kharitonov (R) was too much for Geronimo Dos Santos In the co-featured event, Russian heavyweight star(26-6-0, M-1: 5-0-0) continued his M-1 dominance, using an ankle lock to force Brazilian veteran(39-19-0, M-1: 0-1-0) into a submission. American middleweight Joe “Diesel” Riggs (44-17-0, M-1: 1-0-0), fighting out of Phoenix (AZ), won his M-1 debut in impressive fashion, using his ground-and-pound attack for powerful third-round knockout of Russian Samoilov (19-11-1, M-1: 10-6-0).

The M-1 debut of Canadian welterweight Spencer “Judge” Jebb (12-6-0, M-1: 0-1-0) wasn’t successful as Russian Ingishhan Ozdoev (5-3-0, M-1: 4-3-0) used a spinning wheel kick to KO Jebb midway through the opening round.

In the main card opening fight, Brazilian heavyweight Kleber “Orgulho” Raimundo Silva (14-7-0, M-1: 1-0-0) won a three-round decision over Konstantin “Lacplesis” Gluhuv (31-17-0, M-1: 2-6-0), of Latvia.

On the preliminary card, Russian welterweight Khamzat Sakalov (7-2-0, M-1: 6-0-0) took a decision from French welterweight Charles-Henri Tchoungui (9-6-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Kazakhstan bantamweight Arman Ashimov (9-2-1, M-1: 1-0-0) punched out previously undefeated Russian Gadzhimurad Aliev (6-1-0, M-1: 1-1-0) in the second round, and unbeaten Russian welterweight used knees and punches to stop SpaniardAlberto Vargas (4-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0) in the first round.

Georgian light heavyweight Giga Kukhalashvile (7-3-0, M-1: 1-0-0) knocked out previously unbeaten Nurbek Islailov (3-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), of Kyrgyzstan, in the first round on punches, while Russian welterweight Movsar Bokov (2-1-0, 2-1-0) took out Ukrainian Igor Onoprienko (1-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0) with punches in the opening round.

Russian lightweight Alik Albogahiev (3-0-0, M-1: 3-0-0) and Georgian welterweightAmiran Gogoladze (4-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0) both used first-round, rear naked choke holds to defeat their respective opponents, Russian Filip Narizhny (6-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0) and Russian Ibrahim Sagov (1-1-0, M-1: 1-1-0).

Complete results below: