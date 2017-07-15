Updated Rumble 93 Poster and Fight Card, Cris Williams in the News

Updated Rumble 93 Poster and Fight Card Take one look at the FCFF’s Rumble @ The Roseland 93fight card – it’s legit. Undefeated fighters square off, Champions return, pro fight “Main Event,” two Superfights, and a women’s bout – it doesn’t get better than this. Doors open on Saturday, July 22nd at 6pm, fights begin at 7pm. Want more? Come to the 7/16 press conference or 7/21 weigh ins at Bridge City Fight Shop. Rumble @ The Roseland 93

Updated Fight Card 145 Pro: Dylan Atkinson (Impact JJ) vs Cris Williams (Gracie Barra)

125 Title: Dominick Abalos (Performance MAA) vs Isiaah Garza (Team Pah)

175 Superfight: Johnny James (Gracie Barra) vs. Saul Gallegos Ruiz (Impact JJ)

145 Superfight: Dylan Grell (Bend, OR) vs. Gunnar Metzger (Vancouver Elite) Undercard:

170: Nicky Porter (Portland, OR) vs Jay Jarmoluk (Team Quest)

135 CaySea McBride (K.H.J.) vs Surya Shanmugam (Team Quest)

145 Braydon Akeo (Waianae, HI) vs. Richard Meadows (Salem, OR)

225 Nathan Smith (KHJ) vs Fernando Alvarado (Gracie Barra)

160 Ross Johnsrud (Vancouver Elite) vs. Vance Barnett (Portland, OR)

125 Brendon Dugan (Gracie Barra) vs. Alex Castaneda (Milwaukie, OR)

135 Austin Brittle (Oregon City, OR) vs. Austin Spezia-Shwiff (Hood River, OR)

195 Sebastian Christian (Salem, OR) vs. Richard Satalich (Portland, OR)

155 Micah Mitchell (Portland City Boxing) vs James Rosenweig Jr. (White Wolf MA)

135 Ken Smith (Sherwood, OR) vs. Jorge Lopez (Animals MMA)

170 Lucas Chesher (Spokane, WA) vs Jantz Bullock (Impact JJ)

125 Aaron Rodriguez (Portland, OR) vs Keaneo Moyer (World Class Athletics)

170 Mario Shonkwiler (Renzo Gracie Academy) vs Scott Baker (World Class Athletics)

155 Eduardo Torres (Renzo Gracie Academy) vs. Ivo Wallace (Vancouver Elite)

155 Matt Miranda (Puna, HI) vs Angel Espino (Animals MMA) Cris Williams in the News, Upcoming Pro Fight on 7/22 A big thank you to Sports Reporter Rebecca Escamilla for writing the article “Oregon MMA Fighter Knocks Out Competition.” This story features Pro fighter Cris Williams, who will be fighting Dylan Atkinson onSaturday, July 22nd at Rumble @ The Roseland 93. More on facebook!