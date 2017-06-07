Victory Fighting Championship announces on-sale date for VFC 58 in Omaha

Victory Fighting Championship returns to Omaha for VFC 58

Victory Fighting Championship, the leading mixed martial arts promotion airing on UFC FIGHT PASS®, returns to one of its favorite hotbeds in the Midwest.

VFC 58 will take place on Saturday, July 22nd at the Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska, with a card that will feature some of the very best fighters on the organization’s roster. The main event and co-main event for this card will be unveiled in the very near future.

Tickets for VFC 58 are available at www.ticketmaster.com.

The event will air live on UFC FIGHT PASS® beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. PT.

This will be Victory Fighting Championship’s second of three visits to Omaha in 2017. Back in April inside a packed Baxter Arena, VFC 56 saw the crowning of two new champions as undefeated top-tier prospect Raufeon Stots topped Rob Emerson to take the bantamweight title, and Brazilian star Yuri Villefort became the new welterweight title-holder as he knocked off Kassius Holdorf.

Omaha and Baxter Arena have hosted some of the VFC’s most memorable moments over the past year:

VFC 47 (January 29, 2016) – Anthony “Lionheart” Smith captured the VFC middleweight title and punched his ticket to the UFC with a first-round TKO verdict over Josh Neer.

VFC 52 (July 16, 2016) – Maki “Coconut Bombz” Pitolo outlasts Kassius Holdorf to eke out a unanimous decision and claim the VFC welterweight title.

VFC 54 (December 9, 2016) – Kassius “Killa Kayne” Holdorf exacts his measure of revenge with a scintillating second-round knockout to take the VFC welterweight belt from Maki Pitolo.

UFC FIGHT PASS is available on: personal computers, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Sony TVs with Android TV and Roku devices.

About Victory Fighting Championship

Victory Fighting Championship is the premier mixed martial arts organization in the Midwest. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Victory has provided its’ thousands of fans with high-quality, competitive, and entertaining fights since 2002. A catalyst for success, Victory has launched the careers of numerous elite fighters such as former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson, Spencer Fisher, Jorge Gurgel, Josh Neer, Kevin Burns, Jake Ellenberger, Jason Brilz, Anthony Smith, Justin Salas, Nick Mamalis, Rob Kimmons, Chris Camozzi, John Halverson, Abe Wagner and Travis Browne. These Victory fighters have made their way to the largest, most competitive stages across the United States including the bright lights of the UFC. As an institution that continues to grow, thrive and gain strong, consistent momentum, Victory Fighting Championship presents fights at the region’s top venues and in front of the best crowds. Bright Lights, Big Fights. For more information, visit victoryfighter.com and follow Victory Fighting Championship at Facebook.com/victoryfighting, Twitter and Instagram @victoryfighting, and YouTube.com/victoryfighting.

About UFC®

UFC® is a premium global sports brand and the largest pay-per-view event provider in the world. Headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in London, Toronto, Sao Paulo and Singapore, UFC produces more than 40 live events annually that consistently sell out some of the most prestigious arenas around the globe. UFC programming is broadcast in over 156 countries and territories to more than 1.1 billion TV households worldwide in 29 different languages. UFC FIGHT PASS®, a digital subscription service, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.