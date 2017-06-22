Victory Fighting Championship announces VFC58 main event

Cochrane vs. Pitolo set to top Victory Fighting Championship’s VFC 58 in Omaha

Dakota Cochrane (28-12) vs. Maki “Coconut Bombz” Pitolo (10-2) – Welterweight

Victory Fighting Championship’s return to Omaha, Nebraska, will featured a hotly anticipated matchup between two of the organization’s leading welterweights.

In the main event, fan favorite Dakota Cochrane will make his 11th appearance under the VFC banner as he meets former title hopeful Maki “Coconut Bombz” Pitolo in a 170-pound showdown.

VFC 58 will take place on Saturday, July 22nd at the Baxter Arena in Omaha with the main card airing live on UFC FIGHT PASS® beginning at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. PT.

Tickets for VFC 58 are available at www.ticketmaster.com.

Cochrane (28-12) remains on a tear since the start of a career resurgence as he has earned victories in nine of his last 12 bouts, including a unanimous decision victory over Dave Castillo earlier this month at VFC Fight Night at Harrah’s 5. Before dropping a decision to E.J. Brooks at VFC 56, the Kearney, Iowa, product scored a pair of impressive wins over Jake Lindsey, highlighted by a first-round submission in their highly touted rematch at VFC 55 back in December.

Cochrane has also picked up submission victories at VFC 52, VFC 47, and at VFC Fight Night at Harrah’s 3. The 30-year-old has notched finishes in 19 of his 28 career victories, 12 of those via submission.

This matchup will be Pitolo’s first since falling short in his quest for the VFC welterweight crown against Kassius Holdorf at VFC 54 in December. Pitolo (10-2) won an original clash with Holdorf at VFC 52 by decision – a fight which “Killa Kayne” took on short notice. In the subsequent rematch for the title, Pitolo suffered a second-round knockout defeat which put the belt around Holdorf’s waist. Holdorf has since dropped the title to Yuri Villefort after a unanimous decision loss in Omaha at VFC 56 in April.

Pitolo, a native of Nanakuli, Hawaii, had won nine in a row before his title loss to Holdorf, with seven of his 10 victories being finishes and four coming inside in the first round. The 26-year-old sports a 3-1 record inside the VFC square cage with earlier wins coming at VFC 49 (second-round TKO over Andrews Nakahara) and VFC 50 (48-second knockout of Justin Guthrie).

The remainder of the action-packed main card will be announced shortly.

UFC FIGHT PASS is available on: personal computers, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Sony TVs with Android TV and Roku devices.

About Victory Fighting Championship

Victory Fighting Championship is the premier mixed martial arts organization in the Midwest. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Victory has provided its’ thousands of fans with high-quality, competitive, and entertaining fights since 2002. A catalyst for success, Victory has launched the careers of numerous elite fighters such as former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson, Spencer Fisher, Jorge Gurgel, Josh Neer, Kevin Burns, Jake Ellenberger, Jason Brilz, Anthony Smith, Justin Salas, Nick Mamalis, Rob Kimmons, Chris Camozzi, John Halverson, Abe Wagner and Travis Browne. These Victory fighters have made their way to the largest, most competitive stages across the United States including the bright lights of the UFC. As an institution that continues to grow, thrive and gain strong, consistent momentum, Victory Fighting Championship presents fights at the region’s top venues and in front of the best crowds. Bright Lights, Big Fights. For more information, visit victoryfighter.com and follow Victory Fighting Championship at Facebook.com/victoryfighting, Twitter and Instagram @victoryfighting, and YouTube.com/victoryfighting.

About UFC®

UFC® is a premium global sports brand and the largest pay-per-view event provider in the world. Headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in London, Toronto, Sao Paulo and Singapore, UFC produces more than 40 live events annually that consistently sell out some of the most prestigious arenas around the globe. UFC programming is broadcast in over 156 countries and territories to more than 1.1 billion TV households worldwide in 29 different languages. UFC FIGHT PASS®, a digital subscription service, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.