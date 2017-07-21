Victory Fighting Championship – VFC 58 Weigh-In Results

Weigh-In Results for

Victory Fighting Championship VFC 58

Cochrane vs. Pitolo headlines Saturday night event live on UFC FIGHT PASS®

All main card competitors, including the welterweight headliners, were on point as the official weigh-in for Victory Fighting Championship’s VFC 58: Cochrane vs. Pitolo was held on today.

The eight-bout main card takes place tomorrow night – Saturday, July 22nd – live on UFC FIGHT PASS® from Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. PT.

Fan favorite Dakota Cochrane (28-12) meets Hawaiian sensation Maki “Coconut Bombz” Pitolo (10-1) in the main event. Cochrane has won nine of his last 12 bouts highlighted by a pair of impressive submissions verdicts over Jake Lindsey. Meanwhile, Pitolo is looking to bounce back after failing in his bid for the VFC welterweight title as the result of a vicious second-round knockout delivered by then champion Kassius Holdorf. Pitolo is 3-1 inside the VFC square cage with two TKO wins.

VFC 58 main card weigh-in results:

Welterweight

Dakota Cochrane (28-12) – 170.0

Maki “Coconut Bombz” Pitolo (10-1) – 171.0

Lightweight

Mike “Plazilla” Plazola (14-6) – 156.0

Alonzo “Zo Diddy” Martinez (40-17-1) – 155.8

Featherweight

Will Shutt (20-21-1) – 144.2

Darrick Minner (18-6) – 145.0

Catchweight (131 lbs.)

Kendrick Latchman (5-3) – 129.4

Cody “Locked and Loaded” Land (14-9) – 131.0

Bantamweight

Cory Galloway (9-7) – 136.0

Terrence Almond (3-2) – 135.6

Lightweight

Cody Carrillo (11-15) – 156.0

Bryce Logan (6-2) – 156.0

Lightweight

Jaime Medina (1-1) – 156.0

Troy Nawrocki (1-0) – 156.0

Flyweight

Jeffrey Molina (0-1) – 125.6

Delfino “Del-Phenom” Benitez (Pro Debut) – 125.8

A five-bout amateur card will open up the live event.

VFC 58 airs live on UFC FIGHT PASS®. UFC FIGHT PASS is available on: personal computers, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Sony TVs with Android TV and Roku devices.

Ticket information for all events is available at www.victoryfighter.com.

