Walkout FC announces 8 Pro Fights for WalkoutFC 7: High Octane

Walkout FC brings Professional and Amateur MMA to the Joplin Memorial Hall in Joplin, Missouri on Saturday, August 12th!!!

WalkoutFC 7: High Octane features top fighters from throughout the Midwest, an amateur card that features the rising stars of the sport, and a Main Card filled with talented professional fighters from Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Florida, and Illinois.

Professional Main Card

Professional Lightweight Bout

Craig Campbell (2-2) vs Chris Reed (2-3)

Legacy FC Vet Craig Campbell is looking to make a statement in this fight and put on a show in front of his hometown fans. Chris Reed is on a 2 fight win streak and looking to keep that streak alive with a huge win in front of his family and friends. Both these fighters are from Southwest Missouri and are ready to fight at home!

Professional Middleweight Bout

Randy Tran (2-0) vs John Hambleton (2-0)

John Hambleton has been unstoppable inside the Walkout FC cage and will be looking to hand Tran his first loss as a professional and he plans to add to his unblemished record at #WFC7.

Illinois native Randy Tran improved his record to 2-0 with a huge win over previously undefeated top prospect Keitha West. He plans to continue his streak and get another huge victory over a top prospect.

Professional Strawweight Bout

Miles McDonald (2-1) vs Thomas Jacks (0-1)

Bellator MMA veteran Miles”The Warrior”Mcdonald took some time away from the sport and will be returning at WalkoutFC 7: High Octane! Arkansas native Thomas Jacks will be looking to spoil the return of “The Warrior”. Don’t miss these Professional strawweights in action! Don’t Blink!

Professional Heavyweight Bout

Jody Linthicum (2-4) vs Jason Simbro (0-0)

Jason Simbro and Jody Linthicum have talked trash to each other on social media for several years! These guys were actually close to fighting at WalkoutFC 6 and they were calmed down by staff before things escalated. Jody Linthicum will be looking to get a win in front of his hometown fans and Simbro will be looking to get his first professional victory.

Professional Flyweight Bout

Aj Kimzey (2-0) vs Bryan Ramirez (0-1)

Professional Flyweights are always exciting and bring high paced intensity to the cage. AJ ‘The Flash’ Kimzey will put his undefeated record on the line when he faces off with Bryan Ramirez.

Professional Middleweight Bout

Cody Nieto (Pro Debut) vs Seth Edwards (Pro Debut)

Cody Nieto-clark is the winner of the Walkout FC Fight of the Year in 2016 and puts on a show every time he steps inside the cage. Seth Edwards is the former Cage of Honor Middleweight champ and is ready to start his journey as a professional. Many people are predicting that this will be “FIGHT OF THE NIGHT”.

Professional Lightweight Bout

Charles Brown (0-4) vs Frank Byers (Pro Debut)

.Frank ‘The Tank’ Byers is excited to be making his professional debut in front of his hometown fans! Charles Brown has fought for almost every promotion in the Midwest and is always willing to take a tough fight and put on a show. Both guys are hungry for their first professional win so we expect a battle.

Professional Welterweight Bout

Michael Heckert (Pro Debut) vs Trevor Ollison (Pro Debut)

Michael Heckert is only 22 years old and has fought some of the best amateur fighters in the Midwest and in Florida. He is the former BlacKOut FC Lightweight Champion and AFL Welterweight Champion. He has challenged himself as an amateur and is ready to make his Professional debut. Trevor Ollison has tested himself and took on the toughest opponents in MMA and Kickboxing as an amateur. Trevor is always exciting and puts on a show.

Amateur Fight Card

WFC Welterweight Title

(C) Cj Randall 6-2 vs Charlie Walls 6-2

WFC Featherweight Title

(C) Jacob Hutchison 4-0 vs Marc Diebold 10-1

WFC Jiu Jitsu SuperFight

Brown Belt Kirk Huff vs Brown Belt David Lopez

WFC Heavyweight Title

Osha Johnson 5-1 vs TBA

Josh Cooper 4-2 vs Hardy Friely 7-4 155

Jarren Reinhardt 1-2 vs Ryan Wickham 1-0 185

Andrew Poblete 2-3 vs Damian Spillman 4-2 HW

Brian Jones 2-2 vs Cory Heinz 5-5 170

Jeni Lee 1-1 vs Julia Shipp 0-2

Aron Morris 1-3 vs Jason Haffler 0-5 170

Tommy Hernandez 2-3 vs Alec Phetchareun 0-0 135

Kyle Guenther 5-5 vs Tremiere Hollie 4-6 155

Baldamore Garcia 0-0 vs TBA 170

Zac Sweet 0-0 vs Chris Grover 1-0 HW

Rusty Merrill 1-0 vs Chris Mitchell 0-0 145

Hector Friely 4-3 vs TBA 125

