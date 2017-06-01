Walkout FC brings Professional MMA to Joplin, Missouri on Saturday, August 12th

On Saturday, August 12th Walkout Fighting Championships brings professional Mixed Martial Arts to the Joplin Memorial Hall in Joplin, Missouri. The Professional Main Card will feature top athletes from the Midwest and several fighters who have proven themselves on the amateur circuit and are ready to make the transition into the professional ranks. The amateur undercard will feature several title fights, the rising stars of the sport, and several fighters from throughout the Midwest.

Get your tickets to Walkout Fighting Championships 7: High Octane at WalkoutFC.com or contact your favorite local fighters.