Walkout FC Featherweight Champion Jacob Hutchison 4-0 will put his title on the line against Marc Diebold (10-1) at WalkoutFC 7: High Octane





Walkout FC Featherweight Champion Jacob Hutchison (4-0) is undefeated and plans to continue his reign at Featherweight. ‘The Dark Horse’ has finished all of his opponents and was crowned the champion by submitting Andrew Terhune and Bron Greenfeather in the WFC One Night Tournament at#WFC6.

Marc Diebold has an impressive record of 10-1 and has won several regional titles. Diebold has finished 10 of his 11 opponents by submission and is always dangerous on the ground.

Don’t miss this match up between 2 submission specialists! It goes down on Saturday, August 12th at the Joplin Memorial Hall in Joplin, Missouri. Get your tickets to WalkoutFC 7: High Octane at WalkoutFC.com or Contact your favorite local fighters.