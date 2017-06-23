Watch: LFA 14 Weigh-In Video featuring Colbey Northcutt, Courtney King, Jerome Rivera, Roberto Sanchez, Brendan Allen & Eryk Anders

Fighters hit the scales today ahead of tomorrow night’s live broadcast of AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 14 at 9pE/6pP. Headlining the night’s action, Brendan Allen (7-1) will take on Eryk Anders (7-0) for the LFA middleweight belt, while undefeated prospects Jerome Rivera (7-0) and Roberto Sanchez (6-0) face off for the inaugural flyweight title. Also on the televised card, Colbey Northcutt (0-0), sister to UFC fighter and Legacy Fighting Championship/AXS TV Fights alum Sage Northcutt, will make her professional MMA debut against Courtney King (0-0).