Weigh ins Complete, Doors Open TONIGHT (7/22) at 6pm

Thank you to Bridge City Fight Shop for hosting the FCFF’s OSAC weigh ins last night on Friday, July 21st. The dust has settled from a crowded night as fighters weighed in, took photos, and faced down their opponents one last time. Click HERE to view video of weigh ins by portlandMMA.

Tonight, on Saturday, July 22nd there are 17 fights on the Rumble @ The Roseland 93 fight card. Doors open at6pm, fights begin at 7pm. Undercard highlights: The women’s 135-pound fight, the 225-pounders, and our featured undercard fight between Angel Espino and Matt Miranda have all officially cleared weigh ins and are on like donkey kong.

All the FCFF Superfights, 125-pound Title, and the Pro fight “Main Event” have all cleared weigh ins! See you tonight at the Roseland theater.

FB Event: Rumble @ The Roseland 93, Presented by the FCFF.