Weigh ins Complete, Doors Open TONIGHT (7/22) at 6pm
It’s FCFF Fight Night! Doors open Tonight at 6pm for Rumble 93 

 

Thank you to Bridge City Fight Shop for hosting the FCFF’s OSAC weigh ins last night on Friday, July 21st. The dust has settled from a crowded night as fighters weighed in, took photos, and faced down their opponents one last time. Click HERE to view video of weigh ins by portlandMMA.

 

Tonight, on Saturday, July 22nd there are 17 fights on the Rumble @ The Roseland 93 fight card. Doors open at6pm, fights begin at 7pm. Undercard highlights: The women’s 135-pound fight, the 225-pounders, and our featured undercard fight between Angel Espino and Matt Miranda have all officially cleared weigh ins and are on like donkey kong. 

 

All the FCFF Superfights, 125-pound Title, and the Pro fight “Main Event” have all cleared weigh ins! See you tonight at the Roseland theater.

 

 

 

 

 

FB Event: Rumble @ The Roseland 93, Presented by the FCFF.

 
About the FCFF
The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected mixed martial arts promotions company. It’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” was established in 2001 at Roseland theater in downtown Portland. The FCFF has grown across the state, hosting events from Pendleton, Oregon to the Coast. Most recently, the FCFF has established the “Battle at the Mountain” series in partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino. The FCFF has been featured countless times across the MMA media landscape including being called the ‘golden gloves of MMA’ by Inside MMA, a nationally broadcast commentary sports program. 

