West Bengal State Grappling Championship 2017 is been announced.

It will be taking place on 9th June at Dr. Triguna Sen Auditorium, Jadavpur University.

It is organized by Grappling Association of Bengal headed and Endorsed by Fitexpo.

There will be various weight classes in this tournament and Grapplers from All over Eastern India expected to Compete.

This event is supported by Taponomics Combat Sports Association – CSA and BOOM MMA – IPFL.