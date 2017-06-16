Will training with Miesha Tate help Cheyanne Vlismas retain her Tuff-N-Uff Title? Find out this Saturday!

Cheyanne Vlismas Hopes to Make Her 17th Amateur Fight Her Last Before Turning Pro Tuff-N-Uff strawweight champion, Cheyanne “Warrior Princess” Vlismas, says if she successfully defends her belt, the plan is to sign with a professional MMA organization. Vlismas moved from Florida to Xtreme Couture MMA in Las Vegas where she trains with many high-level athletes, including former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate. Being in the fight capital of the world and working with these professionals has allowed Vlismas to work on all aspects of her fight game in order to become a more well rounded mixed martial artist. Vlismas will put her skills to the test in the main event on Saturday when she faces Crystal “Lil Monster” Demopoulos who is 5-1 and fights out of Ronin Training Center in Cleveland, OH and Team SFS in Brighton, MI. Tuff-N-Uff is committed to growing the sport of MMA and building the “Future Stars of MMA.” We hope that you will help us honor this commitment and the legacy of our founder, Barry Meyer, by joining us on Saturday the 17th at the Thomas & Mack Center. Doors open at 5:30pm. First fight at 6pm. Tickets are 100% FREE and available at UNLVTickets.com, United Nissan, Port of Subs, Las Vegas Athletic Clubs, Nutrishop Las Vegas, and Shango Las Vegas.